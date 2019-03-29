Intouch Insight Announces Year-End Financial Results

Intouch Insight (TSXV:INX), a company who provides software for customer experience insight and data management with a focus on artificial intelligence, reported fiscal year-end financial results. The company reported a sever percent increase in revenue over the period ending December 31, 2018 with its gross margin standing at 52 percent. As quoted in the press … Continued









Intouch Insight (TSXV:INX), a company who provides software for customer experience insight and data management with a focus on artificial intelligence, reported fiscal year-end financial results. The company reported a sever percent increase in revenue over the period ending December 31, 2018 with its gross margin standing at 52 percent.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are very pleased with the state of our technology, products and prospect for sales as we look forward. In addition to our patent pending technology and focus on artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the customer experience management software space, we have become a leader with disruptive technology verses our traditional competitors in the mystery shopping and operational auditing marketplace. Because of these investments we expect to double our revenue growth rate to 15% year over year to $17 Million in fiscal 2019,” said Cameron Watt, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Having completed the majority of the up-front spending necessary for our technical repositioning and product launch we are excited to be planning to return the business to an EBITDA positive situation in 2019 while maintaining the spending required to ensure we capture our future growth potential,” said Watt.

