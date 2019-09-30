ImageWare Introduces Biometric Authentication Solutions for Apple

Its newest security service which incorporates AI and neural networks is now operable across 100 million active macOS users.









ImageWare Systems (OTCQB:IWSY), a biometric solutions company announced that it has launched its biometric authentication solution, Biointellic for Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) macOS systems. The security service, which integrates neural networks and artificial intelligence, is currently operable within Windows and Linux systems.

As quoted in the press release:

Apple currently has over 100 million active users and the number of macOS devices in the enterprise continues to grow due to bring your own device (BYOD) policies. ImageWare’s launch of a frictionless biometric solution for macOS enables even more businesses to utilize identity as a security measure. IT management is now able to incorporate Macs in their network security and, with GoVerifyID, to avoid costly data breaches. Biointellic uses the latest in artificial intelligence, including neural networks and machine learning, to provide the ultimate in liveness detection, thus halting presentation attacks. Biointellic provides a seamless user experience, not requiring any special hardware, nor subjecting the user to unnatural movements or flashing lights. Its frictionless nature results in improved user adoption and lowered abandonment rates. “With the growing number of enterprises using macOS, we wanted to ensure that they have access to not only biometric security but a zero-friction, anti-spoofing enhancement as well,” said Jim Miller, CEO, ImageWare Systems. “In the past, if enterprises wanted to use Apple devices using macOS, they were either exposed or they couldn’t use them at all. GoVerifyID for macOS gives them the opportunity to not have to compromise anymore.”

