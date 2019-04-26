GoldSpot Discoveries: Bringing AI and Machine Learning to the Resource Sector

Goldspot Discoveries Inc. (TSXV:SPOT) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Goldspot Discoveries is a technology company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize investment success in the resource and investment sectors. The company works with junior resource and exploration companies to analyze the data they have collected, providing new interpretations that could lead to future discoveries. Goldspot has developed two AI-based platforms that were designed to help resource companies better identify deposit locations.

Goldspot’s technical services platform is capable of taking in multiple layers of data, combining all inputs to optimize them for machine learning techniques. The data is then run through several algorithms to predict where mineralization zones may occur. The Goldspot platform was originally developed for gold exploration, but has since been adapted to be applied to other types of mineralization including copper and lithium. Goldspot has partnered with resource companies such as Yamana Gold (TSX:YRI), Sprott Mining Inc., McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX), Hochschild Mining plc (LSE:HOC) and Manitou Gold Inc. (TSXV:MTU).

Goldspot Discoveries’ company highlights include the following:

Generating consulting revenue and maintaining first-mover advantage by partnering with established miners

Technical services analyzes exploration data to pinpoint where deposits are potentially located and is commodity agnostic

Current and previous clients include Yamana Gold, Gran Colombia Gold, Sprott Mining, McEwen Mining, Hochschild Mining, and many more

RQ platform uses AI and machine learning to help identify the best projects and teams to work with and predicts which companies are most likely to be successful

GoldSpot uses RQ to invest in exploration companies and to acquire royalties earlier in the exploration cycle

Experienced management team with a diverse industry background in mining and data analysis, among others

Investors include: Frank Holmes, Eric Sprott, Triple Flag Mining Finance, ThreeD Capital, and Rob McEwen

Closed go-to public financing of $7.5M in February 2019, no debt

