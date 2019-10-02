Artificial
Intelligence
Investing News

Conversational AI Company Nuance Spins Off Cerence

- October 2nd, 2019

Cerence, a company that applies AI technology for vehicles will now be trading under the ticker, CRNC on the NASDAQ.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), a company that applies artificial intelligence (AI) to understand conversational elements announced that it is spinning off Cerence, a company that is focused on AI in the automotive industry. Cerence will be trading under the symbol, CRNC on the NASDAQ.

As quoted in the press release:

In connection with the spin-off today, Nuance completed the previously announced redemption of all of the $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.000% Senior Notes on October 1, 2019 (the “Redemption Date”) at a redemption price equal to 104.500% of the principal amount of the 6.000% Senior Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

In addition, as a result of the spin-off, an adjustment is required to be made to the conversion rates of Nuance’s 1.00% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2035, 1.25% Senior Convertible Notes due 2025, 1.50% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2035, and 2.75% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2031. In calculating the adjustment to the conversion rates, Nuance intends to apply the formula set forth in Section 10.06(c) of the indentures for a Spin-Off (as such term is defined in the indentures) for the 1.00% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2035 and the 1.25% Senior Convertible Notes due 2025, and Section 10.06(d) of the indentures for a spin-off (as such term is defined in the indentures) for the 1.50% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2035 and 2.75% Senior Convertible Debentures due 2031. Nuance will announce the actual adjustments to the conversion rates promptly following the close of market on October 15, 2019, which is the 10th regular way trading day following the spin-off.

Click here to read the full press release.

