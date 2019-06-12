Artificial
Bridgeline Digital Joins Forces with Natural Language Processing Search Company Celebros

- June 12th, 2019

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN), a company which provides a platform that combines ecommerce, marketing automation and web content management announced that it has partnered with AI-driven company Celebros Search. Integrating natural language processing and machine learning, Celebros is principally engaged in increasing conversion for ecommerce companies in seven languages.

As quoted in the press release:

The combined license agreements for these new customers total over $75,000 in ARR for the Natural Language Processing Search, Machine Learning Algorithms, Dynamic AutoComplete & Merchandising Capabilities, Search Analytics, in addition to hosting and maintenance fees with annual license auto-renewals.

These customers have common goals; utilize the enterprise search product to improve their eCommerce site’s user experience, increase conversion rates and drive incremental revenue. With Advanced AutoComplete, shoppers will be presented with highly accurate and relevant results, dynamic product recommendations, product suggestions and relevant merchandising using advanced machine learning algorithms that learn from the shopper’s previous search behavior.

Click here to read the full press release.

