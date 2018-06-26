One Stop Systems Bags a $3.2 Million Purchase Order

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS), the leading provider of high performance computing GPU accelerators and NVMe flash arrays for a multitude of HPC applications has been awarded a $3.2 million purchase order. The company said that the new order comes from a leader in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions for rugged Ion Accelerator all-flash array … Continued











One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS), the leading provider of high performance computing GPU accelerators and NVMe flash arrays for a multitude of HPC applications has been awarded a $3.2 million purchase order.

The company said that the new order comes from a leader in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions for rugged Ion Accelerator all-flash array data storage units.

As quoted in the press release:

Production begins immediately, with shipment of the entire order planned for the third quarter of 2018. It is the second order under a multi-year design win for an airborne military application that OSS secured late last year. The 4U rugged, lightweight all-flash array for this government program operates as an ultra-high-speed data recorder array for four independent streams of encrypted data from airborne sensors. The Ion Accelerator meets all of the program’s requirements including advanced data integrity, bulk hot-swap of multiple SSDs with one latch, Follow-Me™ flash portability between airborne and ground systems, and compatibility with read-only operating systems. The win continues the company’s 20-year history of custom design wins for the military and aerospace industries, providing high-density rugged systems for defense contractors, government agencies and the military. OSS products have been deployed in missile defense, anti-submarine warfare, geospatial visualization, surveillance and many other defense applications. “As the second and considerably larger related order we have received, it demonstrates a significant ramp up in this military program,” noted OSS CEO, Steve Cooper. “We are confident that this design win will lead to future purchase orders and a comprehensive, long-term relationship under this military program.” The company’s expertise in PCIe expansion has evolved its flash products from expansion systems to powerful all-flash arrays for data centers and defense vehicles. This expertise, combined with its long history of manufacturing custom rugged solutions, positions OSS as one of the leaders in high-density storage for high-speed data recording applications.

