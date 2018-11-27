Speedcast to Provide Cybersecurity for Masterbulk Fleet

Speedcast International (ASX:SDA) announced that it will deliver Ku-band VSAT service, L-band back-up and enhanced cybersecurity for 14 vessels in the Masterbulk fleet. The company made the announcement with Masterbulk and Zeaborn and said that the new services have started to roll out and is scheduled to finish by early 2019. As quoted in the … Continued









Speedcast International (ASX:SDA) announced that it will deliver Ku-band VSAT service, L-band back-up and enhanced cybersecurity for 14 vessels in the Masterbulk fleet.

The company made the announcement with Masterbulk and Zeaborn and said that the new services have started to roll out and is scheduled to finish by early 2019.

As quoted in the press release: “We are very pleased to announce this multi-year agreement to provide connectivity and cybersecurity services for the Masterbulk-owned and Zeaborn-managed fleet,” said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President of Products, Marketing, and Business Development for Speedcast. “Masterbulk and Zeaborn are new customers for Speedcast, moving over from a competitor’s VSAT service. This partnership demonstrates the strength of our value-added services portfolio and, specifically, our cybersecurity services. Cybersecurity is essential in the modern world of commercial shipping and we are proud that customers like Masterbulk and Zeaborn trust Speedcast to deliver these critical services.” “Masterbulk is elated to have Speedcast’s connectivity and cybersecurity solutions on-board the majority of our vessels,” said Oscar Olav Palacios, Fleet Operations Manager at Masterbulk. “Along with our vessel managers from Zeaborn Ship Management, we wanted a service that matches our specific requirements. Speedcast was able to provide us with exactly what we needed.” “We’re very happy to be working with Speedcast,” said Charan Singh, Managing Director at Zeaborn Ship Management in Singapore. “With this partnership, I’m confident we will receive reliable and secure service.”

