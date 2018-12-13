Cybersecurity Trends 2018: Year of Regulations and Breaches

Cybersecurity was in spotlight throughout the year thanks to new regulations and the rise in data breaches.









Cybersecurity has emerged as a hot commodity in the tech sector in 2018 thanks to new revelations, new regulations and the rise in data breaches.

While it has often been predicted that cybercrime damages will touch US$6 trillion by 2021, the impact is already been felt by individuals, companies and countries as a whole.

Major highlights of the sector include the introduction of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe in May, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) suffering multiple data breaches including the Cambridge Analytica Scandal and cybersecurity emerging as focal point of US and many key organizations in the east.

On that note, the Investing News Network (INN) takes a look back at the year that propelled the sector to the spotlight with comments from industry analysts and companies who provide further insight on the major highlights of the sector.

Cybersecurity trends 2018: Rise of cyber attacks

Steve Morgan, founder and editor-in-chief of Cybersecurity Ventures, said that ransomware has emerged as the default mode of attack for cybercriminals in 2018.

A Cybersecurity Ventures report said that ransomware is predicted to reach US$20 billion by 2021 and that ransomware is set to attack a business every 11 seconds by the end of 2021.

“Ransomware solidified itself as the fastest growing cybercrime,” Morgan told INN in an email statement.

Several other firms, including Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), have also said that ransomware attacks are on the rise. Symantec indicated attackers have now started to target mobile devices. While, Cisco said in its annual report that malware has undergone an evolution as seen with the emergence of network-based ransomware attacks.

Cisco states that the network-based ransomware attacks have eliminated the “need for the human element in launching ransomware campaigns.”

Cybersecurity Ventures’ report highlights that 91 percent of the cyber attacks begin with spear-phishing emails which are used to infect organizations with ransomware, a point that Idan Udi Edry, CEO of Trustifi, seems to agree on.

Edri told INN he expected at the end of 2017 that emails would be the main source of attacks and data breaches and that 2018 proved him right.

“[It] doesn’t matter if cyber criminals used phishing or malware as their method of intrusion, I was correct in assuming attacks and data breaches would continue to start from email domains in 2018,” Edry told INN in an email statement.

Edry highlighted the attacks on major companies such as Adidas (ETR:ADS), Under Armour’s (NYSE:UAA) MyFitness Pal app, Facebook and Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) and how they exposed emails of hundreds of consumers.

However, Edry said that the critical attack this year was the email compromise of the top four National Republican Congressional Committee officials right before the midterm elections.

Cybersecurity trends 2018: Odds favor attackers

Edry said that the challenging aspect of the cybersecurity market was to understand what cybercriminals would be doing to target their potential targets.

“To keep track and follow the sophistication and level of strategies developed by the hackers,” he said. “Cybercriminals are always changing and inventing new ways to target consumers and businesses.”

Meanwhile, Morgan said that the cyber worker shortage is worse than the viewpoint of the industry.

“The delta between open cybersecurity positions and qualified candidates continued to widen – much to the surprise of many industry watchers and those in the community,” he said.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybersecurity job openings will touch 3.5 million by 2021.

A report from Cyberseek, a firm which serves as a resource portal to the cybersecurity workforce, revealed the total number of job openings in the US stood at 313,735 between September 2017 and August 2018. The firm says the ratio between cybersecurity workers and job openings is currently at 2.3, while the national average for jobs is at 5.3— highlighting the significant shortage of cyber workers.

With the shortage of cyber workers and cybercriminals continually evolving in finding new ways to target vulnerable people, odds certainly seem to favor attackers. However, Edry has said there’s a way to overcome the odds of the situation.

“One way to ensure you’re on top of these strategies and as ahead as you can be, is to stay on top of all compliances and analyze recent attacks as much as possible,” he said.

Cybersecurity trends 2018: Attacks costly

With the shortage of cyber workers, and perhaps with companies lacking in the tools to fight the cyber attackers, 2018 would perhaps be remembered for the data breaches that happened on major companies.

Facebook has been in the news all year long for numerous reasons. While much of it is covered and talked about, Facebook has continuously revealed n how it deals with cyber threats.

On November 14, Facebook revealed how it’s determining “who is behind cyber threat” and detailed on how it’s attributing an action to a particular actor.

Another company that recently faced the wrath of cyber criminals is Marriott, an American diversified hospitality company suffered an extensive data breach which the company disclosed on November 30. In a release, the company said that details of 500 million guests were hacked and in the second week of December, it was revealed that the breach was traced to hackers from China.

It’s crucial to note that breaches not only impact users but also companies. A study from IBM (NYSE:IBM) noted that the average cost of data breaches is US$3.86 billion, a 6.4 percent increase from its 2017 report. , It was also revealed that the cost of mega breaches, which is in the range of 50 million accounts, is as high as US$350 million.

If the study from Ponemon and IBM Security is applied on Marriott, the figure is revealed to be in the upwards of US$3.5 billion.

In a filing with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Marriott said that it was “premature” to estimate the costs related to this incident.

“The Company carries insurance, including cyber insurance, commensurate with its size and the nature of its operations. The Company is working with its insurance carriers to assess coverage,” Marriott said in a filing.

Additionally, the company said that the attacks won’t impact its finances and that it seeks to maintain its investment grade rating.

However, in a quarterly filing in the first week of November, Marriot indicated that its cyber insurance might not be enough to cover its costs.

“….that insurance coverage may not be sufficient to cover all losses or all types of claims that may arise in connection with cyber-attacks, security compromises, and other related incidents,” Marriott said. “Furthermore, in the future such insurance may not be available to us on commercially reasonable terms, or at all.”

Cybersecurity trends 2018: Year of regulations

2018 will be also be remembered for the introduction of GDPR and cybersecurity being a focal point in US Defense Policy.

“The reality of it now setting in and the realization of how it impacts any company globally that does business in the EU,” Morgan said on the topic of GDPR.

GDPR lets users to have more control over their personal data with businesses benefitting from a level playing field with regards to the data that’s being gathered.

“Given the GDPR compliance that we’re abiding by, consumers are given more control and transparency of what personal information is being shared. This will regulate personal data collection and sharing in order to possibly reduce the numerous data breaches a year,” Edry said.

In the west, the US has been ramping up its cybersecurity act as the President’s Budget for 2019 also includes a US$15 billion for cybersecurity-related activities.

“Due to the sensitive nature of some activities, this amount does not represent the entire cyber budget,” the budget document says.

Cybersecurity trends 2018: Investor takeaway

While there has been increase in the regulations and increased focus on cybersecurity, 2018 will be remembered for the data breaches across the globe and mainly on the companies that are stalwarts in their field.

With severe shortage of cyber workers and with attackers finding new ways to target users, it remains to be seen if the odds continue to favor cyber attackers.

