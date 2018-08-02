Claro Selects BIO-key Biometric Software to Secure Access to Customer Data

Bio-Key International, an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions announced that Claro has selected Bio-Key to secure employee access to customer data at its call center in Lima. Claro, an America Movil company with operations in Peru is a leading Latin America Telecom provider. As quoted in the press release: Claro is deploying … Continued











Bio-Key International, an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions announced that Claro has selected Bio-Key to secure employee access to customer data at its call center in Lima.

Claro, an America Movil company with operations in Peru is a leading Latin America Telecom provider.

As quoted in the press release:

Claro is deploying BIO-key’s Biometric Service Provider fingerprint biometric software solution on the front end of their IBM Enterprise Software and Services Offering (ESSO) Integration for employee login to customer account information. The IBM ESSO integration of BIO-key is valuable for Windows desktop login as well as for Single Sign-On to the suite of applications under the ESSO umbrella. BIO-key has worked with IBM and their ESSO and IBM Security Access Manager (ISAM) products since 2008, collaborating to deliver successful integrations around the world. BIO-key’s Biometric Service Provider (BSP) solution, integrated with IBM’s ESSO, will provide one-touch fingerprint biometric authentication for agents seeking to access customer records. By implementing BIO-key, Claro will have a thorough audit trail of all agent activity accessing customer records, therefore supporting its objectives of increasing online security and expediting operational processes. Fingerprint biometrics provide stronger authentication while reducing reliance on passwords, which can drain worker productivity, and drive IT costs from frequent password resets. Call centers are traditionally known for shared workstation environments with cross utilization of devices and work areas. Further, call center staffing often has a large percentage of part-time employees and turnover can be high. These dynamics create a high-risk environment for online security, which can be effectively addressed with BIO-key’s secure biometric solutions. “It’s gratifying to secure another large international telecom customer who recognizes the value of our solutions for enhancing the security of customer data accessed by call center personnel,” stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO of BIO-key, “and we hope to build upon this relationship going forward. “Call center agents have access to a tremendous amount of personal customer information, and all it takes is just one breach to wreak havoc on an entire organization. This immeasurable risk is prevented by BIO-key’s secure and convenient solutions, which positively identify the person behind a transaction or accessing privileged data. With BIO-key solutions, it’s not possible to reuse a password or access data through another employee’s account.”

