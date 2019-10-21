Taronis Secures Five Water Conservation Contracts

The water installations will take place across five Popeye’s locations to improve water efficiencies while cutting utility costs.









Taronis (NASDAQ:TRNX), a clean energy company announced that it has been awarded five water installation contracts with Popeyes fast food establishments. The water conservation technology is designed to improve utility efficiencies and reduce costs, with the potential to be installed within 115 Popeyes locations across the US.

As quoted in the press release:

The new client has authorized an initial five locations for paid installations of the Water Pilot’s water conversation technology. The client has indicated that if the initial results from these five installs deliver the expected savings in water utility expenses, they anticipate authorizing the install at all 115 locations. If this initial paid install proceeds as expected, the resulting contract for remaining locations would be in excess of $300,000. “This is a very promising win for the Water Pilot team,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis. “After only a few short months of working together, we have advanced the commercialization of this technology significantly. In May, the Water Pilot was doing unpaid pilot installs to generate interest. Today, we are now charging full rates for installs based on our strong track record of saving clients upwards of twenty to even thirty percent in some cases on their water utility bills. We are also able to help conserve significant unnecessary fresh water consumption for these clients.”

