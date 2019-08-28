Sunrun’s Brightbox Solar Batteries Launch in Vermont

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), solar power company announced that its home battery technology, Brightbox is available in Vermont. The solar-powered battery can produces eight to 12 hours of backup electricity and is built on LG chem lithium-ion batteries. As quoted in the press release: Clean energy generated from rooftop solar panels is stored in Sunrun’s Brightbox battery … Continued









Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), solar power company announced that its home battery technology, Brightbox is available in Vermont. The solar-powered battery can produces eight to 12 hours of backup electricity and is built on LG chem lithium-ion batteries.

As quoted in the press release:

Clean energy generated from rooftop solar panels is stored in Sunrun’s Brightbox battery throughout the day. When the grid goes down and there is an outage, Brightbox provides backup electricity to the customer’s home. This is a critical service for Vermont residents who face the longest blackout times compared to every other state besides Montana. For a typical customer, Brightbox can provide approximately 8 to 12 hours of backup electricity, helping residents power through the night until the following morning when the sun rises and recharges the battery. Brightbox will power four essential circuits of a customer’s choosing in their home. For example, circuits that many customers choose to backup include the garage door, kitchen, WiFi internet, and lighting. Click here to read the full press release.