Cleantech

Investing News

Sunrun’s Brightbox Solar Batteries Launch in Vermont

- August 28th, 2019

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), solar power company announced that its home battery technology, Brightbox is available in Vermont. The solar-powered battery can produces eight to 12 hours of backup electricity and is built on LG chem lithium-ion batteries. As quoted in the press release: Clean energy generated from rooftop solar panels is stored in Sunrun’s Brightbox battery … Continued

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), solar power company announced that its home battery technology, Brightbox is available in Vermont. The solar-powered battery can produces eight to 12 hours of backup electricity and is built on LG chem lithium-ion batteries.

As quoted in the press release:

Clean energy generated from rooftop solar panels is stored in Sunrun’s Brightbox battery throughout the day. When the grid goes down and there is an outage, Brightbox provides backup electricity to the customer’s home. This is a critical service for Vermont residents who face the longest blackout times compared to every other state besides Montana.

For a typical customer, Brightbox can provide approximately 8 to 12 hours of backup electricity, helping residents power through the night until the following morning when the sun rises and recharges the battery. Brightbox will power four essential circuits of a customer’s choosing in their home. For example, circuits that many customers choose to backup include the garage door, kitchen, WiFi internet, and lighting.

Click here to read the full press release.

clean energy market report

Analysts say look beyond cobalt and lithium

 
There are many great opportunities to profit in the cleantech space

Get the latest Cleantech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cleantech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cleantech Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Marathon Patent Group to Purchase 6,000 Bitmain Miners
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Launch and Marketing Update
Former US Attorney General to be Counsel for Cannabis Company
Bilibili Announces 41 Percent Increase in Daily Active Users

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *