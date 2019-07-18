Sunrun to Replace Power Plant with Clean Energy System

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), a solar power and battery company announced that it will be working to replace a power plant in Oakland, California with solar and battery systems. The company is working to provide clean energy solutions in low-income communities in West Oakland and Alameda County. As quoted in the press release: Replacing a polluting power … Continued









Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), a solar power and battery company announced that it will be working to replace a power plant in Oakland, California with solar and battery systems. The company is working to provide clean energy solutions in low-income communities in West Oakland and Alameda County.

As quoted in the press release:

Replacing a polluting power plant in Oakland with solar and batteries shows how California can find a path to more reliable grid with localized clean energy. A Sunrun analysis shows that at today’s costs, solar and batteries on homes and businesses could provide 9 gigawatts of capacity across California. This is the equivalent of 50 large natural gas power plants or four times the size of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant slated to retire in 2025. “Sunrun is excited to partner with East Bay Community Energy to help pave the way towards a cleaner, more resilient and affordable energy system,” said Lynn Jurich, Sunrun co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our company is built on the foundation that solar energy should be accessible to everyone, particularly those communities most impacted by pollution and which today lack access to clean energy. Shifting from an aging, dirty fossil fuel power plant to energy provided by home solar and batteries will ensure that West Oakland residents are at the center of the clean energy transition.”

Click here to read the full press release.