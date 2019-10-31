SunPower Reports Record Residential Solar Bookings

Solar shipments to Australia, Korea and Europe also helped boost international deliveries to record levels for the quarter.









SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), solar power company announced its third quarter financial report, with record residential and new home bookings driving its revenue to US$476 million, a 12 percent increase from Q3 in 2018. Additionally, it reported record deliveries to international markets, accounting for 70 percent of its shipment volumes.

As quoted in the press release:

“We executed well in our North American residential business with revenue growth of more than 12 percent year-over-year and record bookings during the quarter as we benefitted from the strength of our channel model. Also, building on the success of our commercial Helix Storage solution, we officially launched our residential Equinox Storage product in the third quarter. Our Equinox platform is the industry’s only fully integrated solar and storage solution designed, engineered and warranted by one company. In new homes, we continued to expand our commanding position in the market ahead of California’s 2020 new home solar mandate as we posted another record bookings and shipments quarter with a backlog now exceeding 40,000 homes. “In Commercial, we maintained our market share lead as year-over-year deployments rose. Our channel and origination teams are executing well as our backlog continues to grow. However, project deployment execution has been disappointing and we are undertaking a number of initiatives in our direct business that we believe will drive stronger financial performance starting in the fourth quarter. Finally, demand for our Helix Storage solution remains high as our pipeline exceeds 145 megawatts (MW) with attach rates of 35 percent.

