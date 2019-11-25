Solar Alliance Completes Solar System for Kentucky Poultry Producer and Targets More Than 850 Poultry Producers with Caterpillar Dealer Whayne Supply Company

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. announces completion of the 80-kilowatt solar system for a poultry producer in Kentucky.









Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSXV:SOLR, OTCP:SAENF) is pleased to announce it has completed the 80 kilowatt (“kW”) solar system for a poultry producer in Kentucky (as announced on September 9, 2019). The project was built in partnership with Whayne Supply Company (“Whayne Supply”), a Caterpillar dealer. The poultry producer, whose name cannot be released for confidentiality reasons, is contracted by Perdue Farms to raise chickens which are then supplied to grocery stores, food service outlets and fast food restaurants.

In addition to this project, Solar Alliance is also partnering with Whayne Supply on signing an additional six near term solar systems for agricultural businesses located in Southern Indiana and Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Poultry Federation, there are more than 850 large scale poultry farms in Kentucky and together, Solar Alliance and Whayne Supply are targeting them for solar deployment. In support of this initiative, Whayne Supply is holding an open house at the Kentucky poultry farm to discuss the many benefits, including cost savings, of utilizing solar power. Invitations to 150 Perdue contract farmers have been delivered for this event.

The project will also include a US Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) grant application which will provide significant support for renewable energy projects for agricultural producers. The USDA program includes grants for up to 25% of total eligible project costs and loans for up to 75% of total eligible solar project costs.

“The combination of low cost, renewable solar power and a USDA grant provides an excellent solution for agricultural businesses to lower their operating costs and reinvest the savings into their business,” said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “The solar system for the Kentucky poultry producer represents a new customer stream for Whayne Supply and Solar Alliance and is a great opportunity to bring the benefits of solar energy and USDA grants to an energy intensive business. We will continue to work with Whayne Supply to bring solar energy to as many agricultural customers as we can and we look forward to finalizing contracts for the six additional projects,” concluded Clark.

Solar Alliance and Whayne Supply previously worked together on several commercial solar projects in Kentucky and West Virginia, with the latest completed at the New Raleigh Elementary School. Combining Solar Alliance’s solar expertise with Whayne Supply’s depth of experience and customer support provides a highly competitive product for commercial solar customers. Agricultural businesses that are interested in a simple, environmentally friendly way to save money on operating costs are encouraged to visit our website (www.solaralliance.com) or give us a call at (865) 309-4674.

About Whayne Supply Company (www.whaynewalker.com)

Established in 1913, Whayne Supply Company is one of the nation’s oldest and largest Caterpillar dealerships. Serving customers in Kentucky and Southern Indiana, Whayne Supply Company is your dealer for Caterpillar Inc., Thomas Built Buses, Western Star Trucks, Claas Lexion Combines, Massey Ferguson, Challenger Tractors, Genie, Sullair, Allmand, and other lines of construction, industrial, mining, paving, agricultural and transportation equipment. Whayne Supply Company is a subsidiary of Boyd Company LLC. For more information, visit www.whaynewalker.com or like us on Facebook at @WhayneCat.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects with a combined capital cost exceeding $1 billion that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers’ vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company’s future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

