Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (Cypress or Company) is pleased to announce the selection of thyssenkrupp nucera USA Inc. (thyssenkrupp nucera) to provide the design and engineering for the chlor-alkali plant as part of the ongoing Feasibility Study on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA (Project). The chlor-alkali plant is an essential component which will allow the Project to self-generate two key reagents required for processing lithium-bearing claystone through to a Li 2 CO 3 (lithium carbonate) product.

Cypress Development Corp. logo (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

"The Company's selection of thyssenkrupp nucera is another important step towards completion of the Feasibility Study for the Project's production of lithium carbonate. Their experience and proven track record as an electrolysis technology company with worldwide knowledge in the chlor-alkali field will add to our Feasibility Study" stated Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Cypress Development.

thyssenkrupp nucera USA Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA, an international company that offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants, which includes chlor-alkali electrolysis, HCl electrolysis, and alkaline water electrolysis. thyssenkrupp nucera's scope in the chlorine electrolysis business includes the supply and services around engineering, supply of all major plant equipment, supervision of the erection and commissioning activities, training of the operating personnel as well as holistic 360-degree service solutions for the entire lifecycle of a plant.

thyssenkrupp nucera's scope of work will include the development of a facility concept for treatment of the recovered brine stream from Cypress' process and ensure compatibility with the membrane electrolysis cells of a chlor-alkali plant. Standardized and proprietary e-BiTACv7 BiPolar type membrane cell electrolyzers from thyssenkrupp nucera serve as the heart of the chlor-alkali plant to generate the key reagents HCl (hydrochloric acid) and NaOH (sodium hydroxide) required to process the lithium ore. The NaCl (sodium chloride) and H 2 O (water) molecules present in the recovered brine are electrolyzed to produce Cl 2 (chlorine), H 2 (hydrogen) and the sodium hydroxide, where then outside of the cells, the chlorine and hydrogen molecules are combined to produce hydrochloric acid.

Feasibility Study Update

The Company's Feasibility Study on the Project commenced in March 2022 under the direction of Wood PLC (Wood), with support from Global Resource Engineers, Continental Metallurgical Services, WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc., and Cypress.

Progress on the Feasibility Study is advancing as planned. Wood and the supporting teams have completed or are near completion of several key items, including resource and reserve estimates, mine plan, processing plant design, and tailings and waste storage facilities.

Positive results from test work conducted at Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) (see news release dated September 19, 2022 ), where high purity lithium carbonate was made at Saltworks from concentrated lithium solutions produced at Cypress' Lithium Extraction Facility in Nevada .

Saltworks has since completed a second phase of testing which examined the production of lithium from the blowdown-brine stream collected during the lithium carbonate concentration in the first stage of testing. We are pleased to report these results are positive and confirm the viability of an increase in lithium recovery via re-concentration of the blowdown-brine and production of additional lithium carbonate solids. Results from third-party laboratory analysis are pending for lithium carbonate quality obtained during this test. This step has the potential to significantly reduce the volume required to be recycled back to the upstream direct lithium recovery (DLE) plant and reduce size and capital cost of the DLE plant.

Based on the progress and results from Saltworks, Cypress is focusing on lithium carbonate as the end-product for the Feasibility Study and has engaged Saltworks to provide the engineering and design for the final steps in producing lithium carbonate. Based on timelines for the major components and cost analysis, as well as to allow thyssenkrupp nucera sufficient time to complete its design and optimization studies, the Company expects the Feasibility Study to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved of the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.
 WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM CARBONATE

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (Cypress or Company) is pleased to report it has achieved a significant milestone with the production of 99.94% lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) made from lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA (Project). The Li 2 CO 3 was derived from the intermediate concentrated lithium solution produced at Cypress' Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada (Pilot Plant). Following direct lithium extraction (DLE) at the Plant, Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) completed the processing system design and pilot work to make the Li 2 CO 3.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES DRILL RESULTS FROM CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to report results from the recently completed drill program at its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project"), in Nevada, USA . A sonic drill program was conducted in May 2022 to obtain sample material for lithium extraction testing at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and to supplement the Project's resource model for the Feasibility Study that is currently underway.

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (FSE: C1Z1) ("CYP" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Feasibility Study Commenced, Ongoing Pilot Plant Testing Yields Positive Results."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

Cypress Development Announces Positive Direct Lithium Extraction Results

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce positive results from the Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") portion of its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada . Assays received from samples collected during continuous operating cycles in March, April, and May, 2022, revealed an average lithium recovery of 99.5% within the DLE portion of the Pilot Plant. These high lithium recoveries were accompanied with high levels of impurity rejection.

Cypress Development Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

"We are very pleased with the DLE results from the Pilot Plant" said Bill Willoughby , Cypress President, and CEO. "Thanks to Chemionex, vendors of the DLE process, and the work of our team, the results are consistent over time and sufficient to give Cypress confidence in this part of our overall process. The information gained from the testing along with the license to the technology are important steps for Cypress and the ongoing Feasibility Study."

The DLE area is one part in the Pilot Plant and consists of a proprietary process and equipment acquired from Chemionex, Inc. Overall, lithium extraction begins in the Pilot Plant with acid leaching a slurry of lithium-bearing claystone. The lithium solution obtained from leaching then passes through several steps before entering the DLE process. In continuous 24-hour-per-day tests from the end of March through mid-May 2022 , lithium recoveries in the DLE portion were consistently above 99%. These high lithium recoveries were observed in 76 sets of feed and discharge samples. The samples were collected at 6-hour intervals over the operating periods and were assayed at ALS Global for lithium and other elements. Rejection of major cations, calcium and magnesium, during the period was also above 99%.

Based on these results, Cypress' Board of Directors has authorized the release of one million Cypress shares being held in escrow to Chemionex, thereby satisfying the terms of its July 5, 2021 , Share Purchase and License Agreement. With the completion of the purchase agreement, Cypress acquires full ownership of the equipment and a royalty-free license in perpetuity to use the Chemionex technology at its Pilot Plant and at the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The shares released are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP, is the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved of the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a feasibility study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.
 WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the ongoing Feasibility Study for the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, in Nevada, USA . The Feasibility Study is under the direction of Wood PLC ("Wood") and Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") and all related work is proceeding well, and it remains on track for completion in late 2022.

Cypress Development Progress on Feasibility Study (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

Activity Highlights:
  • Geotechnical study in progress
  • Continued operation of the Pilot Plant
  • 500-ton bulk sample collected for further metallurgical material
  • Sonic drill program completed consisting of 580 meters in eight drill holes
  • Resource model updated with data from recently acquired property
Geotechnical Program

Wood personnel conducted on-site visits in supervising the collection of geotechnical data for the foundation design of the Company's processing plant site and tailings storage facility. The samples collected for Wood's geotechnical program were shipped to materials testing laboratories, and additional on-site work is planned in the next month.

GRE personnel conducted site visits in preparation to work on the Project's resources and reserves. GRE personnel supervised the collection of a suite of large-diameter core samples for assay and geotechnical testing, which will provide further information for GRE's work on the mine design.

Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant")

Testing continues at Cypress' Pilot Plant in Amargosa Valley , 100 miles southeast of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project site. The Pilot Plant is now working in its 12 th cycle of continuous 24-hr per day testing. The tests are ongoing to examine efficiencies in processing, testing various configurations in equipment and operating conditions, and the plant continues to produce concentrated lithium solutions for use in downstream product testing.

Wood's process engineering team is working with Continental Metallurgical Services and the data from the Pilot Plant, to develop mass balance and equipment sizing. Wood's engineers are also working on the overall project infrastructure, including selection and design of access roads, plant equipment, power, and water supplies.

Bulk Sample

To support continued testing, a 500-tonne sample of claystone was excavated in late April from an engineered test-pit and transported to the Company's operations headquarters at the Tonopah airport, where it will be crushed, screened, and bagged in preparation for treatment at the Company's Pilot Plant. The sample was collected near DCH-1, and in the vicinity of the planned starter-pit for mining in the Feasibility Study.

"We are pleased with the bulk sampling work. The size of the bulk sample may be larger than necessary for the Pilot Plant to provide adequate information for the Feasibility Study" said President and CEO Bill Willoughby . "This sample, however, allows us to examine lithium grade and other properties in the claystone over a larger volume. It also ensures we have material on hand, should we need it, for future tests or continued operations."

Sonic Drill Program

Cypress is continuing to log and sample core from a sonic drill program which commenced and was completed in May. The purpose of the drill program was to obtain large-diameter (6-inch) continuous core. Eight locations were selected for metallurgical, geotechnical, lithological purposes. Each hole yielded 1.9 to 2.3 tonnes of claystone which will be used in metallurgical testing at the Company's Pilot Plant to examine if there are any variations in performance due to depth, location, or material type in the deposit.

Four of the holes (CSV-1 through CVS-4) were completed in the central portion of the project in the vicinity of the proposed starter-pit and the 500-tonne bulk sample.  Four other holes (CVS-5 through CVS-8) were completed in the northeast portion of the project on and near the parcel of property recently acquired from Enertopia Corporation ("Enertopia"). In addition to providing metallurgical sample material, these latter four holes will provide confirmation of the data from Enertopia's previous drilling.

"The drilling program proceeded better than expected and was very successful in this first application of sonic drilling in Clayton Valley" stated Daniel Kalmbach , Cypress Manager, Geology and QP. "The quality of the large-diameter core samples are excellent and will provide further valuable data for the Feasibility Study."

Resource Model

The recent addition of land acquired from Enertopia (see news release dated May 5, 2022 ) resulted in the addition of five core holes which were drilled by Enertopia in 2018. This property comprises 17 unpatented mining claims totaling 160 contiguous acres immediately adjacent to Cypress's Project. A March 2020 NI 43-101 compliant technical report (published by Enertopia) on the property shows an Indicated resource of 82 million tonnes (mt) of 1,121 parts per million (ppm) Li and an Inferred resource of 18 mt of 1,131 ppm Li using a cutoff grade of 400 ppm Li. Cypress has not independently confirmed the resource indicated in the March 2020 NI 43-101 report.

All data received from the property acquisition has been incorporated into the project database and is expected to be used by GRE to generate the resource and reserve estimates and develop the mine plan for the Feasibility Study

Qualified Person

Daniel Kalmbach , CPG, is the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved of the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a feasibility study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Critical Elements Lithium Discovers New Lithium-Tantalum Showings With up to 2.08% LiO and 708 ppm TaO

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report the discovery of new Lithium-Tantalum pegmatite ("LCT pegmatite") trends with positive prospecting sampling results on the Duval (Table 1), Lemare (Table 2) and Rose Lithium-Tantalum ("Rose") properties (Table 3) and the results from the summer drilling program on the Lac Pivert pegmatite showing (Table 4) and JR showing (Table 5) on the Rose property

Summer 2022 Prospecting Results

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB "), under which it may purchase up to 5,186,084 of the Company's common shares (the " Shares "), representing approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding Shares. The Company intends to commence the NCIB because it believes that, from time to time, the market price of its Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and future prospects. Spey believes that, at such times, the purchase of Shares for cancellation would represent an appropriate use of the Company's financial resources.

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Eby-Otto Gold Property

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The Eby-Otto property is located in a prime geological setting with mineralized veins identified at surface, and is proximal to both the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and an existing high-grade gold mine.

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Results from Third and Fourth Drill Holes at Rincon West

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive lithium brine values from the third and fourth diamond drill holes at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . The Rincon West project covers 3742.8 hectares of the salar basin, located west and north of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. The property is currently permitted for up to 9 exploration drill holes. The fifth exploration hole is currently in final steps to completion. The brine analytical results from the third and fourth holes have been received and are reported below.

Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Mr. Hughes Périgny, P.Eng. brings to the Corporation a vast experience in engineering and construction acquired in Quebec and internationally. Mr. Périgny has over 29 years of experience in engineering, construction and project management in the industrial and mining sectors. He has participated in several industrial and mining projects with IAMGOLD (Boto project, Senegal), Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Quebec) as well as several projects with the Rio Tinto group (QMM Madagascar, QMP Metal Powders Suzhou, China and QMP, Sorel-Tracy). He also participated in the construction of the Renard mine with Stornoway from 2014 to 2019. He held the position of France & Asia Project Director for Loop Industries from 2021 to present. Mr. Périgny holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal.

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF EXPLORATION FOR LITHIUM IN JAMES BAY REGION OF QUEBEC

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce commencement of the initial exploration on the Company's four lithium projects located in the James Bay region of Quebec (the " James Bay Property "). The four projects comprising the James Bay Property are the 454 Project, the West Lac Corvette Project, the Trieste Project and the Salomon Project, which are located between Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project to the northwest, and Winsome Resources ' Adina lithium pegmatite to the southeast.

Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project 1 has reported lithium occurrences in spodumene (hard rock lithium mineral) pegmatite. Spey notes that the reported pegmatite occurrences on nearby properties does not mean that similar occurrences will be found on the James Bay Property.

The first step of Spey' lithium exploration program is a multi-spectral analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 high-resolution, multi-spectral imaging mission. Spey's consultants are applying principal component analysis (PSA) to as many as 10 spectral bands, and comparing the results from the James Bay Property to spodumene pegmatites identified from nearby properties, after making required atmospheric corrections. Any targets identified as spodumene pegmatites will be mapped, channel sampled at surface, and drilled as warranted.

Phil Thomas, CEO of the Company, states, "We are excited to commence exploration on these projects in the James Bay Region of Quebec, Canada. Adding exposure in Canada near a recent lithium discovery gives Spey diversification as we continue to drill and progress our flagship assets in Argentina."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA(CMV), who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and is CEO of the Company.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the ‎Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey ‎also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the ‎Pocitos I lithium projects‎. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located ‎in the James Bay Region of ‎Quebec‎. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located ‎in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% ‎interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.‎

For more information, please contact:
Nader Vatanchi
VP Corporate Finance

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

Forward-Looking Statements ‎

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities ‎laws relating to statements regarding the Company's initial exploration, pegmatite occurrences, and mapping, sampling and drilling any identified spodumene pegmatites. Although the Company believes that the ‎expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that ‎such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-‎looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may ‎cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by ‎these statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does ‎not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward- looking information in this news ‎release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking ‎information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct ‎and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

