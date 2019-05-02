SHARC Energy Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of Olga Ilich

Sharc International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE:IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWF) (“SHARC” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that business and real estate executive Olga Ilich has consented to join the Company’s Board of Directors.









Sharc International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE:IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWF) (“SHARC” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that business and real estate executive Olga Ilich has consented to join the Company’s Board of Directors.

Olga Ilich is the Founder and President of Suncor Developments Ltd. Since its founding in 1997 Suncor Developments has successfully completed hundreds of multi-family and single-family homes as well as commercial developments in the Metro Vancouver area of British Columbia.

Prior to 1997, Ms. Ilich was Executive Vice-President of Progressive Construction Ltd. Ms. Ilich has been in the real estate development business for over thirty-five years and has partnered with some of Vancouver’s most prominent developers to complete projects in the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan, and other areas of British Columbia, as well as in Alberta, Washington State, and California. In addition, Ms. Ilich was a partner in Performance Construction Ltd., a general contracting company based in Richmond, BC.

Ms. Ilich was a Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia between 2005 and 2009 representing Richmond Centre and served as the Minister of Tourism, Sport & the Arts, as well as Minister of Labour & Citizens’ Services.

In 2012, Ms. Ilich was asked by the Mayor of Vancouver to Co-Chair the City of Vancouver Mayor’s Task Force on Housing Affordability.

Ms. Ilich is a past Chair of the BC Assessment Authority, a past President of the Urban Development Institute (Pacific Region), a past Director of the Vancouver International Airport Authority, a past Director of UBC Properties Investment Ltd., and a Director and Chair of the Board of the Canadian Tourism Commission, Destination Canada. Ms. Ilich is a recipient of Canada’s Top 100 Award, an award that recognizes influential women across the country.

“I am excited to be joining Lynn and the SHARC team in lending my expertise in governance, construction and in real estate development in today’s carbon reduced society,” said Ms. Ilich. “I see this as an opportunity help SHARC engage with real estate developers, municipalities, governments and all the while helping in reducing our carbon footprint globally.”

CEO, SHARC International Systems, Mr. Lynn Mueller, commented: “We could not be more pleased that Ms. Ilich has agreed to serve on our Board, and we are delighted to welcome her to our team. Ms. Ilich has extensive experience as a former member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, over three decades in real estate development in Canada, and director of various public, and private community development organizations. She brings a wealth of knowledge in core capabilities such as strategic development and board governance. We look forward to the expertise that Olga will bring to SHARC.”

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC™ technology systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

