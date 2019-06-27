Cleantech

Saint Jean Carbon Spins Off Five Companies

- June 27th, 2019

Saint Jean Carbon (TSXV:SJL), a cleantech company focused on energy storage and green energy creation announced that it will spin off five companies. These are taking place in order of the company to center its operations around graphite production, along with anodes.

Saint Jean Carbon (TSXV:SJL), a cleantech company focused on energy storage and green energy creation announced that it will spin off five companies. These are taking place in order of the company to center its operations around graphite production, along with anodes.

As quoted in the press release:

V-Bond Lee, CCO, commented: “We are at the beginning of a wave of graphene based products that are starting to commercialize. This arrangement will enable each entity to develop the critical skills and partnerships necessary for these products to be successfully introduced to the market.”

Paul Ogilvie, CEO, commented: “We feel strongly that the strategy will be a great benefit to the shareholders and also provide focus on different industries. It only makes sense to dividend the companies out; give each project their opportunity to grow.”

