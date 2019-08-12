New Flyer Awarded 75 Xcelsior Clean-Diesel Bus Contract

New Flyer of America (TSX:NFI), bus manufacturer announced that it has secured its first contract for Pace Suburban Bus in Chicago. As part of the deal, New Flyer will provide its first order of 75 clean-diesel Xcelsior buses to help Pace align with its 2020 clean-energy strategic vision. As quoted in the press release: “Public … Continued









New Flyer of America (TSX:NFI), bus manufacturer announced that it has secured its first contract for Pace Suburban Bus in Chicago. As part of the deal, New Flyer will provide its first order of 75 clean-diesel Xcelsior buses to help Pace align with its 2020 clean-energy strategic vision.

As quoted in the press release:

“Public transit plays a critical role in developing smart mobility solutions for growing cities, and as the backbone of Chicago’s suburbs, Pace is establishing the foundation for mobility to more than 8 million residents,” said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. “As part of its network and service expansion, we are thrilled to support Pace with its first ever order for New Flyer’s safe, reliable, and fully accessible Xcelsior transit buses that will significantly improve the passenger experience.” “We are delighted to modernize our fleet with new Xcelsior buses from New Flyer,” said Rocky Donahue, Pace’s Executive Director. “These clean-diesel buses use ultra-low sulfur fuel with a four-step filtration process to remove harmful emissions from the exhaust, adding to our inventory of emission-reducing buses. These vehicles support our mission to be a good steward of the environment.”

Click here to read the full press release.