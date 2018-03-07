Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland

Micron Waste Technologies Inc. (“Micron” or the “Company”) (CSE:MWM) (OTC:MICWF) (Frankfurt:7FM2) announces it has closed the transaction related Share Purchase Agreement dated January 31, 2017 with Nickel One Resources Inc. (“Nickel One”), a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Nickel One has completed the acquisition pursuant to a Definitive Agreement signed with the Company for the purchase of 100% interest in the Lantinen Koillismaa Platinum Group Element-Copper-Nickel project (“LK Project”) located in North-central Finland.

In connection with the closing, the Company received 5,000,000 common shares of Nickel One and 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.12 for 24 months from the date of closing. All securities issued are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue.

