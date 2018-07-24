Micron Waste Technologies (CSE:MWM), a leading developer of organic waste processing systems, is pleased to announce that an honorary panel of judges will help choose the winner of the Company’s Cannabis Waste Digester Naming Contest.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Micron Waste Announces Cannabis Industry Expert Judges for Cannabis Waste Digester Naming Contest



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Micron Waste Announces Cannabis Industry Expert Judges for Cannabis Waste Digester Naming ContestURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/tech-investing/cleantech-investing/micron-waste-announces-cannabis-industry-expert-judges-for-cannabis-waste-digester-naming-contest/ Send Cancel

Micron Waste Technologies (CSE:MWM), a leading developer of organic waste processing systems, is pleased to announce that an honorary panel of judges will help choose the winner of the Company’s Cannabis Waste Digester Naming Contest. The judges will assist Micron’s management team in selecting a winner from over 1,600 entries from Canada and the United States. The contestant who submits the winning entry will receive a cash prize of $2000 USD and an all-expenses paid trip for two to christen the world’s first Cannabis Waste Digester at Aurora Cannabis Inc’s (“Aurora”) Mountain facility outside Calgary, Alberta. Full details on the contest, which closes July 31, can be found at www.micronwaste.com/contest.

“The overwhelming response to our contest led us to conclude our management team could benefit from the additional help of cannabis industry experts to select a winning entry,” said Micron President Alfred Wong. “We’re pleased to announce a panel of honorary judges who bring significant experience and insight to our search.”

Honorary Judges

Cam Battley, Chief Corporate Officer, Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cam Battley is a seasoned global cannabis industry executive and opinion leader. In addition to his role with Aurora, he is a member of the board of directors of Cannabis Canada Council, the trade association for Health Canada licensed producers. Prior to joining Aurora, Cam spent more than 15 years as a management consultant working with international biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, as well as global health professional NGOs, developing and executing key initiatives in general management, professional education, brand strategy, marketing, sales, business development, medical affairs, government affairs and communications.

Noelle Skodzinski, Editorial Director, Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary magazine and the Cannabis Conference

Noelle Skodzinski has more than two decades’ experience in the publishing industry. She co-founded Cannabis Business Times (CBT) with previous owner Tim Hermes in 2014. In 2018, Cannabis Business Times was named Magazine of the Year by the American Society of Business Publication Editors. Noelle, who also steered the launch of Cannabis Dispensary magazine and the Cannabis Conference’s educational program, has been named among the Top 50 Most Influential Women in Cannabis by Cannabis Business Executive magazine and one of the “Top Women in Media” by Folio magazine.

Cannabis Business Times is owned by GIE Media, based in Valley View, Ohio. CBT’s mission is to help accelerate the success of legal cannabis cultivators by providing actionable intelligence in all aspects of the business, from legislation, regulation and compliance news to analysis of industry trends, as well as expert advice on cultivation, marketing, financial topics, legal issues and more. CBT focuses strictly on the business of legal cannabis for medical and recreational use and aims to provide timely information—through its website, e-newsletter, mobile app, print magazine and annual conference—to help the reader make timely, informed decisions to help them run their businesses better and more profitably.

James West, Editor and Publisher, Midas Letter and Midas Letter Live

Publisher and host James West has been a fixture in Canada’s emerging public company sector for over two decades, and has built companies in technology and communications, invested in and written extensively about cannabis, energy, mining and bio-technology The Midas Letter is one of the most respected publications in Canada with a subscriber base encompassing a global Who’s Who of institutional, High Net Worth, and private investors and portfolio managers. The Midas Letter Live is one of the most-watched business shows in Canada.

James is also an independent capital markets entrepreneur and investor. He previously worked in capacities such as corporate finance advisor, corporate development officer, investor relations officer, media relations and business development officer for companies involved in mining, oil and gas, alternative fuels, healthcare, internet technology, transportation, manufacturing, and housing construction.

Micron’s Cannabis Waste Digester Naming Contest was conceived to crowd-source an exclusive Trademark product name for the world’s first digester specifically engineered for the cannabis industry. Micron’s cannabis unit – designed at Micron’s new R&D facility in Delta, British Columbia – was delivered to Aurora Mountain, a 55,200 square foot facility with a production capacity of 4,800 kg of premium cannabis per year, on June 28, 2018 and is currently undergoing final testing and calibration to match production cycles.

The Micron Cannabis Waste Digester was engineered based on proven technology used by the Company in its food waste processing digester, which was recently awarded a 10-year design patent. The likewise proprietary Cannabis Waste Digester was developed in collaboration with Aurora, which had identified the need for a clean, economically-viable and green technology solution to help process organic waste generated at its facilities. Subject to the technology meeting certain milestones, per a collaboration agreement announced in December 2017, Aurora intends to roll out the technology to its other facilities. Subsequent units will be made available to Canadian, American, and international cannabis cultivators.

The Micron Cannabis Waste Digester treats waste on-site at growing facilities without the need for hauling, landfilling or incineration. Cannabis waste is pulverized and rendered through mechanical and biological processes. Active cannabinoid residues are denatured through use of patent-pending microbial and enzymatic digestion agents. Importantly, the Micron system reclaims water from cannabis waste and purifies it for re-use in growing operations. Alternatively, the water, which meets municipal sewage effluent standards, can be safely discharged, without risk of bio-accumulation of cannabinoids in watersheds. Bio-solids from the process, high in nutrients and cannabinoid-free, are saleable as supplementary livestock fodder.

Cannabis waste production in Canada alone is expected to exceed 6000 metric tons by 2020. Cannabis waste in Canada and the United States is strictly regulated for disposal, with conventional methods placing a compliance and cost burden on cultivators.

The Cannabis Waste Digester Naming Contest runs until Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 23:59 PM PT. The winning entry will be announced on August 15, 2018 on Micron’s website at www.micronwaste.com.

About Micron Waste Technologies Inc.

Micron Waste Technologies Inc is a well-funded technology company with over $6 million in working capital. The Company’s organic waste management system processes organic waste directly on-site and treats the resulting waste water into clean water which meets municipal sewage discharge standards. The treated water can be discharged directly into the sewer or recycled back into industrial or agricultural operations. The Company has developed the world’s first Cannabis Waste Digester which denatures active pharmaceutical compounds from waste streams. Please visit www.micronwaste.com for further information. Micron is a public company with listings on the CSE:MWM, OTC:MICWF, and in Frankfurt:7FM2.

On Behalf of the Board

Rav Mlait

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information contact:

Media Inquiries:

Karen Lauriston

+1.905.691.1185

karen@micronwaste.com

Investor Relations

+1.844.318.8216

info@micronwaste.com

www.micronwaste.com

The Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.