Medallion Resources Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information

Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MDL, OTCPK:MLLOF, Frankfurt:MRDN) – (“Medallion” or the “Company”), pursuing smart production of magnet metals, at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (“IIROC”), announces that its management is not aware of any undisclosed material information relating to the Company that may be contributing to the recent increase in its trading activity.

About Medallion Resources

Medallion is preparing for near-term production of rare-earth magnet materials in North America through the processing of by-product monazite sand—in a modern, clean, and automated process. Monazite sand is rich in rare-earth elements neodymium and praseodymium (also known as “NdPr”) which are critical input for lightweight and powerful rare-earth magnets. Rare-earth magnets are essential to Automotive and Robotics (electric motors), Defense (Missile Guidance Systems), and Clean Energy (Wind Turbines) industries. Given the dominance of China as a rare-earth producer and tense global trade relations, automakers and other industry groups are seeking non-China sources to meet increasing demands for NdPr. Medallion is committed to following best practices and accepted international standards in all aspects of mineral transportation, processing and safe management of waste materials. More about Medallion (TSX-V: MDL; OTCPK: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) can be found at medallionresources.com.

Donald Lay, President & CEO at +1.604.681.9558 or info@medallionresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Medallion management takes full responsibility for content and has prepared this news release. Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as statements that describe Medallion’s plans with respect to the increase in the size of the Private Placement and the completion and the use of the proceeds of the Private Placement. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks related to market conditions and regulatory approval and other risks outlined in the Company’s management discussions and analysis of financial results. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in these statements. Also, in order to proceed with Medallion’s plans, additional funding will be necessary and, depending on market conditions, this funding may not be forthcoming on a schedule or on terms that facilitate Medallion’s plans. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, Medallion disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

