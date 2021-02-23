Cleantech

INFOGRAPHIC: The Carbon Footprint of Trucking

- February 23rd, 2021
The transportation sector is the fastest-growing contributor to greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) at a global scale. According to the infographic below, in 2015, Heavy Duty Vehicles contributed 30 percent of road transport CO2 emissions, and is expected to reach 41 percent by 2030.

That being said, reducing your carbon footprint and leveraging carbon credits is not impossible. dynaCERT’s One Stop Efficiency System is user friendly, improves fuel efficiency and savings, reduces carbon emissions and includes a carbon credit capture among other things.

With a fleet management platform, it is easier now more than ever to aggregate vehicle data and understand intelligence that improves route planning and driver safety to name a few.

The following infographic, sponsored by dynaCERT (TSX:DYA,OTCQX:DYFSF,FWB:DMJ), is intended to educate investors regarding the carbon footprint of trucking and what the company is doing to tackle the issue.

