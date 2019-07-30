GreenPower Delivers to Largest Bus Dealer in US

GreenPower Motor Company (TSXV:GPV), electric vehicle company announced that it has shipped eight additional buses to Creative Bus Sales, a leading bus dealership in the US with over 20 locations. Previous clients of GreenPower include San Diego Parking Company and the Port of Oakland, among others. As quoted in the press release: GreenPower has now … Continued









GreenPower Motor Company (TSXV:GPV), electric vehicle company announced that it has shipped eight additional buses to Creative Bus Sales, a leading bus dealership in the US with over 20 locations. Previous clients of GreenPower include San Diego Parking Company and the Port of Oakland, among others.

As quoted in the press release:

GreenPower has now delivered 24 EV Stars to the following customers: Sacramento Regional Transit, University of California San Francisco, Port of Oakland, San Diego Parking Company, Green Commuter and now Creative Bus Sales. The recent expansion in Porterville California will be focused on the increased production of EV Stars. In February, the Company commenced production of 30 EV Stars, 15 of which have been delivered. In June, GreenPower commenced production on an additional 50 EV Stars where management expects 16 of these to be completed and ready for delivery at the end of August. Management anticipates that production will continue to increase month over month and is targeting over 30 units per month by the end of the calendar year. The EV Star is the only bus in its class that comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC fast charge combo system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. The EV Star is eligible for a base voucher of $90,000 from the California HVIP program and an additional voucher of $10,000 when the vehicle is operated in a disadvantaged community.

