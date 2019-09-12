Envision Solar Partners with the University of California Berkeley

Envision Solar (NASDAQ:EVSI), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company announced that it has entered an agreement with the University of California Berkeley. As part of the agreement, Envision Solar will be providing two EV charging stations, both equipped to charge three vehicles. Envision Solar has supplied its EV charging units to a number of universities, with … Continued









Envision Solar (NASDAQ:EVSI), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company announced that it has entered an agreement with the University of California Berkeley. As part of the agreement, Envision Solar will be providing two EV charging stations, both equipped to charge three vehicles. Envision Solar has supplied its EV charging units to a number of universities, with units able to power up to 225 miles of driving after being fully charged.

As quoted in the press release:

“We believe that adding another highly prestigious university to our growing list of education establishment deployments is further demonstration of how our technology meets the growing needs of these institutions, and is attractive to their particular infrastructure needs,” said Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “The residents of Berkeley were some of the fastest and earliest adopters of Prius hybrids when they first arrived on the market. It is great to see the university now leading the way with fully electric vehicles powered with nothing but sunshine using our products.” Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

