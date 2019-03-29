dynaCERT’s International Participation in Trucking and Technology Shows

dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA)(OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is an active exhibitor and participant in the following upcoming international trucking shows.









dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA)(OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is an active exhibitor and participant in the following upcoming international trucking shows.

March 28 to March 30: Mid-America Trucking Show, Louisville, Kentucky

dynaCERT currently is displaying its HydraGENä Technology at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Kentucky from March 28 to March 30. Almost 100,000 attendees and 1,000 exhibitors are present at this largest and most diversified trucking show in North America. Please visit us at Booth 11124.

https://www.truckingshow.com/

April 1 to April 5: Hannover Messe, Germany

At the 2019 Hannover Messe, from April 1 to April 5, dynaCERT will be hosting European executives from a number of industries as well as high-ranking German officials of different levels of government, important politicians, senior technology company officers and industrial company management. Hannover Messe is the world’s largest meeting of the Technology Industry where 220,000 expected visitors will have an opportunity to discover 6,500 new technologies including dynaCERT’s HydraGENä Technology. Please visit us at Hall 16 Booth H03.

https://www.hannovermesse.de/home

April 11 to April 13: Montreal ExpoCam Show, Canada

dynaCERT is also exhibiting at Montreal’s ExpoCam show from April 11 to April 13, the biennial Canadian truck show hosted by NewCom Media Inc. This year’s show has both Canadian and international exhibitors and expects to exceed last year’s 14,000 visitors. Please visit us at Level 400 Booth 4781.

https://www.expocam.ca/product/hydragen-hg145b/

April 8 to April 14: bauma in Munich, Germany

At the bauma International Construction Equipment show in Munich, Germany, dynaCERT will have an opportunity to greet visitors from April 8 to April 14. In 2019 bauma will feature 18 halls and an overall exhibition space of 614,000 m² and is expecting 4,006 exhibitors from 58 countries, and more than last show’s 583,736 visitors from 219 countries and 138,929 visitors from the mining sector. https://www.bauma.de/index-2.html

Mr. Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT, commented, “dynaCERT is very pleased to showcase its HydraGENä Technology to a global audience where we closely support our international dealers. These trade shows enhance dynaCERT’s exposure to governments, trucking companies, diesel consumers and technology experts from around the world. Our growing sales and marketing team is doing an excellent job of disseminating the value of our products and their various applications in many industries and jurisdictions.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website:www.dynaCERT.com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

