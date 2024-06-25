Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

FN Media Group News Commentary - The green hydrogen market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and advancements in electrolysis and renewables. Government support through policies and investments is also boosting growth. Its versatility and scalability make green hydrogen a key player in the transition to sustainable energy. The market is even being propelled by its increasing use in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and high-energy-intensive industries like steel and ammonia production, further driving demand and market expansion. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said: "The green hydrogen market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD $30.6 Billion by 2030, growing at 61.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030." The report said: "Hydrogen's versatility has expanded beyond its traditional role in fuel cells for electric vehicles, now encompassing the production of alternative fuels like ammonia, methanol, and synthetic liquids. These energy carriers are gaining prominence and are poised to drive future demand. In developing economies, green hydrogen presents a pathway to a low-carbon future, offering a nearly carbon-free fuel option for marine transportation, hydrogen fuel cells in electric vehicles (EVs), and industrial backup power. The diverse array of applications positions the green hydrogen sector as a lucrative venture with significant growth potential. The market for green hydrogen in vehicle fuel cells is rapidly evolving, providing the convenience of fossil fuels without the associated emissions." Active companies in the markets this week include Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB: CHHYF) (TSXV: CH), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), FuelCell Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: FCEL).

MarketsAndMarkets continued: "The power industry is accounted for second fastest growing end-use, in terms of value in the green hydrogen market, driven by its ability to store excess renewable energy and serve as a clean fuel for power generation. Green hydrogen's production from renewable sources like solar and wind power aligns with the industry's shift towards sustainable energy solutions. Government initiatives promoting renewable energy and carbon emission reduction further bolster the adoption of green hydrogen in the power sector. This trend underscores a broader transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, positioning green hydrogen as a crucial player in the global energy landscape."

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB:CHHYF) (TSXV:CH) IS MORE THAN DOUBLING ITS PHASE 1 ELECTROLYZER CAPACITY TO POWER UP GREEN HYDROGEN PRODUCTION AT THE SOREL-TRACY, QUEBEC PLANT - Company now gearing up and actively enhancing its supply chain of fully integrated electrolyzers with capacities up to 2.5 MW, 5.0 MW and 10.0 MW for all of its projects - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to confirm that it has executed a supply agreement of a complete containerized electrolyzer system ready for shipment to its flagship green hydrogen site, located in the City of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. After arrival on site, the system is expected to take 4-6 weeks of installation and commissioning to be in production.

This new electrolyzer has a higher capacity than originally planned for and will significantly enhance CHARBONE's initial operational capacity estimates. Coinciding with facility construction plans that remain on schedule, the Company anticipates the electrolyzer system will be delivered during the Q3-2024 timeframe.

The Sorel-Tracy Green Hydrogen Project will serve as the Company's flagship facility, giving CHARBONE a first-mover advantage with production starting later this year with an initial capacity of approximately 400kg. Following a phased development approach, the project will allow to gradually scale up the production of hydrogen. The facility will target a wide array of industrial users who are abandoning fossil-fuel-driven gray hydrogen and opting for a cleaner alternative.

" Locking down the delivery of an electrolyzer that will immediately increase operational margins is a turning point and a decisive step forward in our overall growth strategy ," said Daniel Charette, COO of CHARBONE. " We have a strong strategic vision for developing and deploying our green hydrogen network and the surrounding ecosystems, and we look forward to soon introducing , new decarbonization and bankable solutions into the North American market. "

In addition to its Sorel-Tracy pursuits, the Company is planning to introduce a second green hydrogen project in 2024 in the Detroit, Michigan area as well. In total, CHARBONE plans to deliver 16 green hydrogen production facilities across North America by 2030 and is actively securing its supply chain of fully integrated electrolyzers ranging up to 2.5 MW, 5.0 MW and 10.0 MW. CONTINUED Read this full press release and more news for Charbone Hydrogen at: https://www.charbone.com/en/nouvelles

Other recent developments in the energy industry of note include:

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) recently announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) at the sidelines of the 2024 Clean Economy Investor Forum, organized under the auspices of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). The Bloom-Sembcorp collaboration will involve Sembcorp's potential utilization of Bloom's proprietary solid oxide fuel cell technology and third-party proven carbon capture technologies to produce reliable, low-carbon electricity to meet Singapore's changing energy needs.

This collaboration aligns with Singapore's recent launch of the Green Data Centre Roadmap, where one of the goals is to develop sustainable data centers with a greater use of green energy 1 . Bloom's fuel cell Energy Server product, when integrated with carbon capture, will provide low-carbon power to the data centers. The same system can potentially deliver green energy in the future, tapping on low-carbon feedstock. The Energy Servers can also be deployed as a grid parallel system in conjunction with utility power, mitigating grid constraints.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) recently announced its acquisition of novel annular linear induction pump (ALIP) intellectual property used in small nuclear reactor cooling and heat transfer from noted physicist, research engineer and project manager Carlos O. Maidana, PhD. of Maidana Research.

Dr. Maidana has agreed to collaborate with NANO Nuclear as a consultant on further development of the ALIP technology with a view towards achieving SBIR Phase III Award status. These efforts will build on previous Department of Energy grants for the technology, aggregating over $1.37 million in prior phases. NANO Nuclear will provide funding (estimated to be approximately $350,000) and other resources necessary for the Phase III project, and Dr. Maidana will be the Principal Investigator on this project.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, recently secured an order for 25 megawatts (MW) of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems for a customer in Europe. The project will employ five of Plug's 5 MW containerized PEM electrolyzers, to reduce the carbon footprint of the company by using green hydrogen.

"The selection of Plug's technology for this project serves as a clear example of our established industry expertise and proven technology," stated Plug CEO Andy Marsh. "Industry experts have highlighted the immense market potential for green hydrogen in Europe as being a key factor for reaching European Union decarbonization targets. This presents a significant opportunity for Plug, and we have the market knowledge and technology readily available to make a substantial impact."

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd. (GGE), recently announced that pursuant to a long term service agreement GGE has agreed to purchase 42 1.4-megawatt upgraded carbonate fuel cell modules from FuelCell Energy to replace existing fuel cell modules at the Hwaseong Baran Industrial Complex fuel cell power platform, the world's largest fuel cell power platform, located in Hwaseong-si.

The agreement, which constitutes a significant milestone for supplying clean baseload power to the Korean market, also includes a new seven-year service agreement pursuant to which FuelCell Energy will service the fuel cell modules. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company expects to receive approximately $160 million of revenue over the term of the agreement.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #pressreleases #tickertagpressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive emerging news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Breaking News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow and us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Charbone Hydrogen Corporation by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHOil and Gas Investing
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
Charbone Hydrogene Double la Capacite De Son Electrolyseur De La Phase 1 Pour Alimenter La Production D'hydrogene Vert A L'usine De Sorel-Tracy Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene Double la Capacite De Son Electrolyseur De La Phase 1 Pour Alimenter La Production D'hydrogene Vert A L'usine De Sorel-Tracy Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

La Société prépare et améliore activement sa chaîne d'approvisionnement en électrolyseurs entièrement intégrés avec des capacités allant jusqu'à 2,5 MW, 5,0 MW et 10,0 MW pour tous ses projets

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Company now gearing up and actively enhancing its supply chain of fully integrated electrolyzers with capacities up to 2.5 MW, 5.0 MW and 10.0 MW for all of its projects

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Amendment to Terms of Convertible Debentures with Finexcorp-Led Group

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Amendment to Terms of Convertible Debentures with Finexcorp-Led Group

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - June 10, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 11, 2022, it has signed an agreement of principles to amend (the "Debenture Amendment" ) certain terms of the secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Debenture" ) that were issued by the Company in connection with the private placement of debentures of an aggregate principal amount of $1.2 million CAD of 14% secured convertible debentures.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Amendement aux Conditions des Debentures Convertibles Avec le Groupe Mene Par Finexcorp

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Amendement aux Conditions des Debentures Convertibles Avec le Groupe Mene Par Finexcorp

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 10 juin 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer que suite à son communiqué de presse daté du 11 octobre 2022, elle a signé un accord de principes visant à modifier (l' « Amendement des Débentures » ) certaines modalités des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») qui ont été émises par la Société dans le cadre d'un placement privé de débentures d'un capital global de 1,2 millions de dollars canadiens de débentures convertibles garanties à 14 %.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T1 2024

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T1 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec), le 30 mai 2024 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer les résultats financiers et opérationnels pour la période de 3 mois se terminant le 31 mars 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Hydrogen pipes in a green grass field on a sunny day.

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen stocks are benefiting from cleantech sector momentum as the world moves closer to a green energy future.

The most abundant element on Earth, hydrogen is a colorless gas. It can be produced in liquid form and burned to generate electricity, or combined with oxygen atoms in fuel cells. In this way, hydrogen — which produces no carbon emissions — can replace fossil fuels in household heating, transportation and industrial processes such as steel manufacturing.

Rising demand for carbon-free energy sources alongside significant new government policies are driving growth in the hydrogen market. Grand View Research projects that the global hydrogen-generation market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching US$317.39 billion by the end of the forecast period.

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 21st of June 2024 from 12:30pm AEST.

David Breeze - Executive Director will provide an overview of the Company, BPH is a diversified company holding investments in medical technology and resources. BPH holds a significant interest (36%) in unlisted oil and gas exploration company Advent Energy Ltd.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/50L95CS4

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Elixir Energy

Elixir Adds New Taroom Acreage

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as Preferred Tenderer in relation to a new exploration area in Queensland: PLR2023-1-7 (see map below). The area lies immediately adjacent to the Company’s Project Grandis in the Taroom Trough.

One gas powered vehicle and one electric vehicle.

From Fossil Fuels to Renewables: How the Energy Transition is Transforming the Oil and Gas Industry

The oil and gas sector has long been one of the Earth's largest and most valuable industries, but it's undergoing major changes to compete in the green energy transition and remain profitable.

At last year's COP28 summit, nations signaled a definitive shift away from fossil fuels, marking a potential "beginning of the end" for the era. While ambitious, the reality is more complex. Oil and gas aren't disappearing anytime soon — in fact, the industry is projected to rake in revenue of US$5.3 trillion in 2024, with daily consumption of 103 million barrels.

Indeed, petroleum remains the lifeblood of transportation systems, powering billions of vehicles, while natural gas heats a significant portion of the world's homes. At the same time, the industry's substantial environmental impact — accounting for 15 percent of energy-related emissions on a worldwide scale — cannot be ignored.

Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 20 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.09 per common share, payable in cash on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

