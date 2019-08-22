dynaCERT Strengthens Its Intellectual Property Advancing Global Sustainability

dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA, OTCQB:DYFSF, FRA:DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide significant updates related to the advancement of its intellectual property related to its on-board on-demand hydrogen injection systems for diesel engines and carbon credits.









The Company has been granted on April 9, 2019 a very key US Patent, i.e. patent number 10,253,685, called “Method & System for Improving Fuel Economy & Reducing Emissions of Internal Combustion Engines”. The Canadian version i.e. patent application number 2882833, of this patent was granted on June 4, 2019; the required fee has been paid and dynaCERT is currently awaiting the issuance of the patent from the Canadian Patent Office. A continuation application with additional claims to US Patent number 10,253,685, was filed on February 20, 2019 and is currently pending.

In addition, dynaCERT has several other patent applications filed in the US, Canada and other parts of the world, and patents pending for different aspects of the HydraGEN™ Technology. These are progressing through the normal patent application process. The Company’s R&D team is currently working on improvements to the existing HydraGEN™ Technology, and it is the intention of the Company that patent applications capturing such improvements would be filed in due course. Some of the significant patent applications are described below.

The Company received the Notice of Allowance on May 2, 2019 on US patent application number 15,298,783 “Management System and Method for Regulating the On-Demand Electrolytic Production of Hydrogen and Oxygen Gas for Injection into a Combustion Engine” referred to by the Company as the “Smart ECU patent”. The application is expected to issue as US Patent number 10,400,687 on September 3, 2019. The embodiments of the US Patent relate to a management system and method that can simultaneously reduce polluting emissions and improve the performance of an internal combustion engine by: determining dynaCERT’s reactor performance level or calculating the amount of gas being generated by dynaCERT’s on-demand electrolytic reactor; monitoring the engine performance level, determining whether the engine performance level would change, i.e. decrease or increase, or remain the same to forecast a future engine demand level; adjusting the reactor performance level to improve the engine performance ahead of the forecast future engine demand level materializing to minimize parasitic loss associated with reactors operating continuously, i.e. reactors that are not capable of adjusting their performance level or the level of produced gas according to the real time engine performance level; and, thereby, improving the engine performance and reducing emissions. Following PCT applications in 2017, patent applications have been filed in Canada and other countries, and are awaiting review.

Two continuation applications i.e. number 16,514,460 and number 16,514,543, claiming the benefits of the US Patent number 10,400,687 (“Management System and Method for Regulating the On-Demand Electrolytic Production of Hydrogen and Oxygen Gas for Injection into a Combustion Engine”) were filed on July 17, 2019.

dynaCERT has also filed in 2018, a PCT Application entitled “Systems and Methods for Tracking Greenhouse Gas Emissions Associated with an Entity”. This application PCT/CA2018/051235 is a method to securely and accurately capture and transmit data on greenhouse gases associated with the following: Residential Entity (single-family residence, townhouse, condo, apartment building), Industrial Entity (factory), Commercial Entity (medical building, educational institution), Power Generation Entity, Railway Entity, Marine Entity, Aviation Entity, On-Road & Off-Road Entities (trucks, cars, buses, ATVs), Agricultural Entity (tractors, combines, barns). The Company also included fertilizers, pesticides and other chemicals and carcinogens in its patent scope. dynaCERT’s data collector, the Smart ECU, when attached to the emission source by way of sensors or any other measuring devices, can directly measure emissions output. When the data is collected for the first time, it goes through a series of validation processes in order to determine an emission offset measurement based on an emission baseline. The output data is encrypted and then transmitted to a portal or platform where the data is analyzed to determine any changes in emissions output to validate compliance, determine amount of greenhouse gas credit or offset such as Carbon Credits required for trading.

Mr. David Bridge, Senior Technology Advisor of dynaCERT stated, “These patents and patent applications continue to propel dynaCERT as a leading international innovator in the field of carbon emission tracking and carbon credit solutions. We are thoroughly sensitive to the imperative of intellectual creativity across a plurality of industries while upholding a very real-world approach to developing breakthrough technologies that can save lives and improve global health in our lifetime and much further beyond.”

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT stated, “I congratulate and thank David Bridge and his team of professionals for their exceptional achievements in continuing to strengthen our intellectual property and patents. dynaCERT is committed to maintaining its leadership through ingenuity in Carbon Emission Reduction Technology. Our corporate social responsibility is to create a better world for our children, grandchildren and many generations to come.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com

