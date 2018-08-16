dynaCERT Provides Updates on Homologation and Product Launch in Europe

dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA; OTC:DYFSF) provides the following update:









European Homologation

The KBA Homologation Certification process in cooperation with TUV NORD and TUV SUD in Germany continues. Initially the Electro-Mechanical Interference (i.e. EMI) testing was approved by the TUV SUD. dynaCERT has now received a test report dated May 25, 2018 indicating results of this phase of the test which granted a required approval to dynaCERT GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of dynaCERT Inc. towards eventual grant of Homologation.

Material inspection as well as mount testing by TUV SUD of the HG1 unit on a truck, which requires full impact and drop-load testing to Euro Code, has also been successfully completed, and awaiting a final report.

Testing to obtain an ABE (General Operating permit) for on-road use in Europe required an operating HydraGEN™ unit mounted directly onto an operating vehicle. For this phase, the Company obtained a special single use permit to allow a HG1-45 unit onto an on-road truck which meets the Euro 6 emissions standards. The baseline validation testing on this truck was completed by TUV NORD in June 2018 on a dynamometer. Subsequently, the truck was used in commercial operation for approximately 40 days of use before undertaking the next test.

The final performance validation testing by TUV NORD for fuel savings and carbon emission reduction for the ABE on-road certification after the break-in period took place on a dynamometer in July 2018. Initial dynamometer results, which are not yet official, have exceeded the Company’s expectations as well as surpassing prior PIT Group results. The unusual strength of these test results, in respect of fuel savings and emission reductions, has sparked a decision by the parties involved to not release any such information until a final comprehensive report is officially released by the testing lab.

In order for dynaCERT to complete all the validations for Homologation, a PEMS (“Portable Emission Measurement System”) Test, the last and final stage of testing, which was on-road, has now been completed. A positive final report from TUV NORD is expected by the Company.

European International Official Launch

Receipt of final reports and homologation are expected to occur prior to dynaCERT’s official European launch of its HydraGEN™ Technology at the IAA Commercial Vehicles International Exhibition in Hanover, Germany, September 20 to 27, 2018.

The International Automobile Exhibition, IAA, is the world’s most important trade fair for mobility, transport and logistics. Various special events and lectures, among other things on the topics of “Efficiency in Road Transport” and “Financial services in the commercial vehicle business” will be featured.

On the whole the organisers welcome, on the eight days of the fair, about 2,000 exhibitors from 52 countries and 248,000 visitors at the IAA exhibition. dynaCERT welcomes visitors at its booth in Hall 11, Booth F12 at the Exhibition.

Top 50 Innovative Companies

dynaCERT is also pleased to announce that it has received the Certificate of Excellence by the Silicon Review as a 2018 Awardee of the fifty (50) Top innovative Companies to Watch, which is an annual listing that celebrates not only the glory of recipients’ highly valued products and services but also recognizes their contribution in business and technology marketplace. Accordingly, dynaCERT is featured in a full interview of President & CEO, Jim Payne, in its July 2018 issue.

Enrico Schlaepfer, Vice President of Global Sales, stated, “Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) is, without question, a very significant market potential for dynaCERT’s HydraGENä Technology. In 2018, our team has improved our products to better suit our customer needs and we are looking forward to launching in Hanover. The emission reductions are of vital importance in Europe as many governments, local and state, are considering legislation around diesel transport vehicles, making our product launch a very timely opportunity.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patent-pending technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com

