dynaCERT Delivers 150 HydraGEN™ Technology Units to KarbonKleen Destined for Mexico

dynaCERT Inc. (TSXV:DYA, OTCQB:DYFSF, FRA:DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the delivery of the first one hundred and fifty (150) HydraGEN™ Technology Units to KarbonKleen Inc. (“KarbonKleen”) destined for Mexico, with payments in full received by dynaCERT, pursuant to the previously announced agreement between dynaCERT and KarbonKleen regarding its purchase order of four hundred (400) such Units (see Press Release of August 20, 2019).

dynaCERT will be on site in Mexico to assist, train and certify KarbonKleen staff in the installation process. Steven Christou, Global Product Support Manager (See Press Release dated May 27, 2019), along with Earl Nylund, dynaCERT’s newest field technician who is a licensed diesel mechanic, will lead the dynaCERT training of installations for KarbonKleen. This training is typically completed on a client’s vehicle as hands-on sessions for their own mechanics to ensure proper utilization of the HydraGEN™ Technology.

The Mexico City installations are for five (5) separate important clients of KarbonKleen, five (5) different trade unions forming part of the CTM umbrella (Confederation of Mexican Workers), the largest trade union federation in Mexico. Pursuant to the KarbonKleen MOU (See Press Release of July 2, 2019) these unions control approximately 1,000,000 trucks. These trade unions and their mechanics will be trained and certified to perform installations of the HG145 Units on a variety of different Class 8 trucks used for a variety of types of shipments including trans-border to the USA. The installations will all include dynaCERT’s HydraLytica™ Telematics technology for the monitoring of truck engine performance, diesel fuel economy and carbon emission reductions using HydraGEN™ Technology.

Brian Semkiw, CEO of KarbonKleen, stated, “At KarbonKleen, we are very pleased that such a large organization as CTM has placed their confidence in our companies and the HydraGEN™ Technology, including our ability to deliver in a timely manner. Such an important project will result in significant fuel savings for workers in Mexico as well as provide a front-line offensive against the grave pollution problem crippling Mexico City.”

Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “I see this delivery as a momentous event for dynaCERT. KarbonKleen has proven to be a dedicated and well-trained team with a strong proven background in sales and service, representing and marketing only dynaCERT’s product lines. The training and certification of these service centres representing KarbonKleen is in line with our business plan of developing and producing products for our dealers to sell and take responsibility for installations and client servicing.”

About KarbonKleen Inc.

KarbonKleen Inc. is a Preferred Systems Provider for dynaCERT and is dedicated to the selling and servicing of HydraGENä Technology including the establishment of a global financing alternative for the dynaCERT dealer channel. Website: www.karbonkleen.com

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com

