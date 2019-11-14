Clear Blue Technologies Enters Partnership with Vodaphone Ghana

Across seven sites, Clear Blue will be providing clean power sources for the development of wireless networks in Ghana.









Clear Blue Technologies (TSXV:CBLU), cleantech company announced that it has partnered with Vodaphone (NASDAQ:VOD) Ghana to power wireless broadband across Ghana. Although the precise locations were not identified, the two companies announced that they will be working across rural areas to improve mobile networks will deploying sustainable energy to power seven greenfield sites.

As quoted in the press release:

“This project will deploy mobile broadband networks in rural areas, providing low-cost mobile internet coverage through commercially sustainable models that can be scaled and replicated,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO and Co-founder, Clear Blue Technologies. Bringing rural mobile internet coverage to rural areas can be twice as expensive as in urban areas. The GSMA, an organization representing the interests of 750 mobile operators and nearly 400 companies, is championing the project in partnership with Vodafone Ghana. The GSMA stated that innovation and partnership were essential aspects of the winning designs . The project was awarded by an independent panel of industry experts to three consortiums, one of which was led by NuRAN including Clear Blue, and will be completed over 18 months. Under the project plan, the NuRAN and Clear Blue consortium will deliver the telecom solution for seven greenfield sites in the following six months and the host mobile operator, Vodafone Ghana, will use the remaining 12 months to integrate the sites into their network.

