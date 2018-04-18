Venzee Technologies Featured in The Globe and Mail

Venzee Technologies Inc (TSXV:VENZ) was recently featured in an article by The Globe and Mail. The article highlights six disruptive technology stocks that were selected by three portfolio managers as “their top picks among tech upstarts.”

Steven Palmer, president of AlphaNorth Asset Management Inc., is quoted as stating,

Vancouver-based Venzee has developed software that allows suppliers to share product information easily with online retailers, says Mr. Palmer. Its technology lets suppliers avoid the labour-intensive job of filling in spreadsheets about product details to match retailers’ requirements. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is the first major retailer to come on board, and others are in discussions, he says. Venzee’s technology is disruptive because it dramatically lowers labour costs for suppliers. The company, which had nominal revenue last year, is expecting to make US$5-million to US$10-million this year, he says. Venzee was founded in 2014 by its president, Kate Hiscox, who has had success as a serial entrepreneur, he notes. Salsify Inc. and Shotfarm LLC are competitors in the space, but Venzee seems to be gaining more traction with retailers, he said.

