Venzee Retail Integration Hits 175 Milestone

Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV:VENZ) (“Venzee” or the “Company”) has announced the completion of functional integration to 175 major retail destinations, growing revenue-generating integrations by 16% in under 30 days.

With the addition of these new content distribution channels, the Company is on track to achieve its goal of connecting to the 250 largest retailers around the world, as identified in Deloitte’s annual retail ranking (Global Powers of Retailing 2019, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited).

John Abrams, President and CEO of Venzee said, “Our ability to quickly expand retail integrations reflects both the skill and dedication of our global team and the expansive and flexible capabilities of our intelligent platform.”

The Company is also announcing today the consolidation of several operational positions into a new role focused on further accelerating integration with retail and partner systems. Chad Kaczmarek will fill the role of Senior Director of Integrations.

Mr. Kaczmarek states, “I’m extremely excited to join the Venzee team. One of the reasons I accepted the role was how impressed I am with the retail integration capabilities Venzee continues to demonstrate. I can’t count the number of conversations I’ve had with brands and manufacturers who express frustration with having to manually provide content to many different systems. With Venzee, brands can easily syndicate, distribute and automate complete and accurate product information to all their channel partners.”

According to Mr. Abrams, Mr. Kaczmarek was recruited specifically for his expertise delivering enterprise-class solutions for major manufacturers and retailers. His work history includes successful revenue growth and platform integration roles with Venzee competitors 1WorldSync (acquired by Battery Ventures) and Edgenet (acquired by Syndigo LLC).

In addition to these announcements, and further to the news release of September 19, 2019, the Company reports they continue to strengthen interest and gather documents to complete the previously announced financing. The Company has obtained an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange to close the unit financing on or prior to November 29, 2019 and the Company expects to close within the next few weeks. However, there is no assurance that the Company will complete the Offering upon the terms set out previously, or at all.

Venzee is an intelligent content distribution solution that eliminates inefficiencies in the digital supply chain by delivering consumer-ready product information to retailers via a peer-to-peer network. Powered by our core technology, Mesh, Venzee automates content exchange workflows that increase margins and accelerates revenue. Through a suite of products, we provide customized solutions for enterprises of all sizes, meeting each client’s desired level of sophistication and automation.

Venzee operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, allowing flexibility for enterprise customers of all sizes wishing to improve their digital supply chain solutions. To learn more about Venzee, visit https://venzee.com/.

