Kontrol Energy Corp (CSE:KNR) (“Kontrol” or the “Company“) has signed a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) agreement for its energy analytics software with Canyon Engineering Solutions (Canyon), an energy efficiency service and solutions provider in New York State.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Kontrol Energy Signs Value-Added Reseller Agreement with Canyon Engineering Solutions



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Kontrol Energy Signs Value-Added Reseller Agreement with Canyon Engineering SolutionsURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/tech-investing/blockchain-investing/kontrol-energy-signs-value-added-reseller-agreement-with-canyon-engineering-solutions/ Send Cancel

Kontrol Energy Corp (CSE:KNR) (“Kontrol” or the “Company“) has signed a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) agreement for its energy analytics software with Canyon Engineering Solutions (Canyon), an energy efficiency service and solutions provider in New York State.

“We are extremely pleased that Canyon has selected the Kontrol energy analytics technology for its customers and prospects,” says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy. “As part of our growth plans for the US market we are expanding our technology through strategic Value-Added Resellers. The US market represents a significant growth opportunity for Kontrol and we are focused on regions where the costs of electricity are the highest, including the key markets of New York, Chicago and California.”

Through its real-time energy monitoring and smart algorithms, the Kontrol energy analytics technology provides deep energy savings through optimization, improves energy asset performance and can extend energy asset useful life. Unique features of the energy analytics technology include simple and non-invasive installation, the ability to integrate and communicate with existing building automation systems, 15 years of rich data comparatives, robust integrated dashboards and detailed reporting.

To view the graphic in its original size, please click here

About Kontrol Energy Corp.

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in energy efficiency through IoT, Cloud and Blockchain technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain information included in this press release, including information relating to the creation of a Value-Added Reseller network in order to offer energy analytics software to new customers, Kontrol Energy analytics software solution that provides immediate visibility and actionable data to help clients reduce their energy consumption and improve their energy efficiency, the representation of the US market as a significant growth opportunity, integration of energy analytics software technology into iDimax’s existing businesses and technology and across Kontrol’s operating platform, the provision of solutions to customers to analyze the management of complex heating, ventilation and cooling systems, growth strategy, targeted expansion and other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance constitute “forward-looking statements”. The forward-looking statements in this press release are presented for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the acquisition will be successfully integrated into the Company and that its revenues will be consistent with the Company’s expectations, that suitable businesses and technologies for acquisition and/or investment will be available, that such acquisitions and or investment transactions will be concluded, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company, that technology will be as effective as anticipated, that organic growth will occur, and others. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, lack of acquisition and investment opportunities or that such opportunities may not be concluded on reasonable terms, or at all, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company’s product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities law.

For further information:

Paul Ghezzi, CEO

paul@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Energy Corp.

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9

Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400

Toll free: 1.844.566.8123