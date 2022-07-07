Resource News Investing News

Defined terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as given to them in the Company's announcement released on June 23, 2022, unless otherwise defined herein.

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced Offering to raise, in aggregate, gross proceeds of US$31.0 million through the issue of 46,371,927 new Common Shares. The Underwriters will not be exercising the over-allotment option granted to them in connection with the Offering

Southern Energy Corp., Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to accelerate the initiation of a continuous organic drilling programme at the Company's Gwinville field, as well as increase the Company's financial flexibility for potential acquisition opportunities.

Ian Atkinson, President and CEO of Southern, commented:

"With our strengthened financial capability, we now look ahead to further exciting operational activity at Gwinville while also being capable of considering M&A opportunities in our core area of expertise from a position of strength. With a multi-year drilling inventory in Gwinville alone, we look forward to realising our forward growth potential of our goal to reach 25,000 boe/d; with more drilling anticipated to begin later this year."

"I would like to thank all of our new and existing shareholders for their support throughout this process as well as for their continued engagement in our Company."

Financial Update

On June 27, 2022, the Company entered into basis swaps covering just under 40% of our physical price exposure with a natural gas basis swap transaction to secure an average premium to NYMEX of $0.39 per MMBtu from July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. This opportunity exists due to increased natural gas demand in the southeast Gulf States where traditionally the pricing would range between NYMEX plus or minus $0.05 per MMBtu. Strong demand in our core area is further highlighted by spot basis where our natural gas is currently selling for a $3.40 per MMBtu premium to NYMEX. The Company continues to monitor these premium prices and is prepared to hedge additional basis exposure at these elevated basis premiums.

Calvin Yau, Chief Financial Officer of Southern, commented:

"We are now selling natural gas at a premium to NYMEX pricing which I believe is indicative of the current supply and demand dynamics we are facing in the United States, and our ability to lock in long term hedges at these elevated basis premiums is indicative that this supply demand imbalance is forecasted to remain for an extended period of time."

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Further to the Company's announcement on May 6, 2022 regarding the application to AIM for a block admission in respect of certain outstanding dilutive instruments in the Company (the "Block Admission"), the Company notes that 3,101,875 new Common Shares were issued in June 2022 pursuant to the exercise of such instruments. Accordingly, as at June 30, 2022, Southern Energy had 89,536,858 Common Shares in issue.

Following the issue of the Offering Shares, Southern has 135,908,785 Common Shares in issue. There are no Common Shares held in treasury and each Common Share entitles the holder to a single vote at general meetings of the Company. This figure may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

The Placing Shares were issued and admitted to trading on AIM on July 5, 2022 and the Prospectus Offering Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM at 8:00 a.m. (UK) on or around July 8, 2022.

PDMR Dealings

It is noted that certain Directors and other PDMRs of the Company have participated in the Prospectus Offering, on the same terms as all other participants, to subscribe for, in aggregate, 448,274 Prospectus Shares. Further details regarding individual participation of the Company's Directors and other PDMRs are set out in the PDMR notification forms below.

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-staged fracture completion techniques.

For further information, please contact:

Southern Energy Corp.

Ian Atkinson (President and CEO) +1 587 287 5401
Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO) +1 587 287 5402

Strand Hanson Limited - Nominated & Financial Adviser +44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Spinney / James Bellman / Rob Patrick

Canaccord Genuity - Joint Broker +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

Hannam & Partners - Joint Broker +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

Samuel Merlin / Ernest Bell

Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

James Crothers / Billy Clegg / Hugo Liddy

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this Announcement constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this Announcement may include, but is not limited to, statements concerning the use of proceeds of the Offering, the Company's business strategy, objectives, strength and focus and the Company's capital program.The forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Southern, including the timing of and success of future drilling, development and completion activities, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, the availability and performance of facilities and pipelines, the geological characteristics of Southern's properties, the characteristics of its assets, the successful application of drilling, completion and seismic technology, benefits of current commodity pricing hedging arrangements, prevailing weather conditions, prevailing legislation affecting the oil and gas industry, commodity prices, royalty regimes and exchange rates, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the availability of capital, labour and services, the creditworthiness of industry partners and the ability to source and complete asset acquisitions. Although Southern believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Southern can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may apply the proceeds of the Offering differently than as stated herein depending on future circumstances; risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, negative effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, geo-political risks, political and economic instability abroad, wars (including Russia's military actions in Ukraine), hostilities, civil insurrections, inflationary risks including potential increases to operating and capital costs, changes in legislation impacting the oil and gas industry, adverse weather or break-up conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in the Final Prospectus and Southern's most recent management's discussion and analysis and annual information form, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.The forward-looking information contained in this Announcement is made as of the date hereof and Southern undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this Announcement is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

http://www.southernenergycorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

PDMR NOTIFICATION FORMS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Ian Atkinson
  2. Calvin Yau
  3. Gary McMurren
  4. Bruce Beynon
  5. Andrew McCreath
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. President and Chief Executive Officer (Director)
  2. VP Finance and CFO
  3. VP Engineering
  4. Non-Executive Director
  5. Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSouthern Energy Corp.
b)LEI213800R25GL7J3EBJ698
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentCommon shares in Southern Energy Corp..
Identification codeCA8428131059
b)Nature of the transactionSubscription for new common shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Southern Energy Corp., Thursday, July 7, 2022, Press release picture
d)Aggregated informationN/A (single transaction for each individual)
e)Date of the transaction07 July 2022
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Southern Energy CORP

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:

X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameCANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)VANCOUVER, CANADA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameDISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
City and country of registered office (if applicable)As above
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:05 JULY 2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):06 JULY 2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.03615.03615,532,110

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

N/a


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights

Direct
(DTR5.1)

Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)

Direct
(DTR5.1)

Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)

CA84281330595,532,1105.0361
SUBTOTAL 8. A

5,532,110

5.0361

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.5.03615.0361
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited5.03615.0361
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited5.03615.0361
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited5.03615.0361
Hargreave Hale Ltd5.03615.0361
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
The change in holding is entirely due to the participation in the placing, shares from which were admitted to AIM on the 5th July
Place of completionBLACKPOOL, ENGLAND
Date of completion06 JULY 2022

SOURCE:Southern Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707822/Southern-Energy-Corp-Announces-Completion-of-Fundraising-and-Premium-to-NYMEX-Pricing-Contract

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Southern EnergyTSXV:SOUEnergy Investing
SOU:CA
galleon energy

Southern Energy

Overview

The export of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) in the United States has dramatically grown since 2016. Analysts report that U.S. LNG exports set an all-time record in March 2021 at 10.5Bcf/d and averaged 9.2Bcf/d the following month leading to an increase demand for natural gas.

With projected U.S. consumption of natural gas to hit unprecedented averages of 82.6 billion cubic feet per day in 2021, investors looking to gain exposure in this growing space could see significant upside potential by investing in emerging players in oil and natural gas production.

Southern Energy (TSXV:SOU) is Canadian listed, primarily natural gas company focused on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast U.S. Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas.

Southern Energy’s core asset base consists of 2,300 boe/d of high cash margin, low decline stable production, and a combined area of 33,000 acres held by production. Its main Mechanicsburg, Gwinville and greater Williamsburg assets host exceptional development upsides, including large scale, multi-zone expansion potential within company owned infrastructure.

Southern’s emphasis on incorporating technological advancement in its development plans gives the company a competitive edge. In the past 5 years management has put together a massive proprietary digital database of over 25,000 wells within the Gulf Coast focus area, which allows the company to geologically map areas much quicker and across millions of acres at one time. This highly valuable data also optimizes acquisition evaluation workflow and the company has evaluated over 100 assets for possible acquisition.

The company anticipates significant growth in the next 18 to 24 months with the completion of strategic and transformative acquisitions in the focus area. Southern has conducted extensive groundwork to access capital in the global equity markets and has engaged with key high profile advisors to access these markets.

In April 2021, Southern closed a CAD$5.5 million private placement priced at CAD$0.04 per share with a full warrant for two years priced at CAD0.04 per share unit. This placement involved existing and new investors alongside management participation in the financing. The company intends to use the proceeds to complete its restructuring transiaction and for general corporate purposes.

Southern Energy’s core values emphasize dedication to the environment, safety, stakeholder satisfaction and governance. The company works actively with state regulators to design best practices and policies in areas of reducing air emissions and fresh water usage. Southern has an impeccable saftey record since management began operations in the area in 2013. A focus on governance is also a key to success for Southern with independent and diverse board oversight and regular stakeholder engagement.

Southern Energy’s management team has a long and successful track record of working together and creating significant shareholder value through strategic acquisition and efficient development of existing conventional oil and natural gas fields..The team is working to utilize modern development techniques on mature, low decline assets. Together, they prime the company for significant success and economic growth.

Company Highlights

  • Southern Energy 100 percent focused on consolidating and developing its Gulf Coast oil and natural gas operations, where they leverage exceptional resource pricing, low-risk and high cash margin potential.
  • The company currently operates in two counties in Alabama, twelve countries in Mississippi and holds a high working interest in more than 30,000 net acres of favorable land positioning.
  • Southern has a robust core asset base consisting of the main Mechanicsburg, Gwinville and Green Creeks assets and highly prospective Magee, Mount Olive and Williamsburg targets.
  • As an early-stage company, Southern hosts exceptional growth potential and expansion opportunities, including projected listing on London markets in the near future. The company could see growth from its CAD$20 million market capitalization to upwards of CAD$200 million.
  • Southern Energy leverages strong institutional investor support for its business plan execution and projected international expansion in the future.
  • The company has an expert management and technical team with extensive experience in profitably developing assets with horizontal drilling and modern unconventional completion techniques and enhanced oil recovery methods.

Key Projects

Southeast Gulf State Oil and Natural Gas Operations

Southern Energy operates in two counties in Alabama, twelve counties in Mississippi and holds a high working interest in more than 60,000 net acres. Its core asset base consists of the main three Mechanicsburg, Gwinville and Greens Creek assets, as well as the highly prospective Magee, Mount Olive and Williamsburg targets.

  • Mechanicsburg hosts liquids-rich resources approximately at over 30bbl/MMcf of oil and liquid natural gas.
  • Gwinville hosts multi-zone development upsides with over 60 horizontal Selma Chalk locations.
  • Greens Creek hosts low-cost Hosston recompletions, infill Hosston drilling opportunities and Cotton Valley potential.
  • Magee has a field production potential of over 10MMbbl and high-quality oil opportunities.
  • Mount Olive hosts high deliverability gas wells and infill Eutaw drilling opportunities.
  • Williamsburg hosts infill drilling opportunities and has revealed large oil discoveries on-trend.

Southern Energy has a defined plan to build its Cotton Valley assets in a regional fairway using its proprietary database. The low-risk, prolific hydrocarbon trend displays consistent ‘macro’ trapping elements throughout the structure and a proven vertical production in Mississippi with low-cost completions transitioning into horizontal drilling, multi-stage completion technques in Louisiana and East Texas. Southern has also identified several low-risk horizontal redevelopment plays along this trend.

The company remains focused on controlling costs and developing its scalable large resource assets. Through acquisitions and strategic investor partnerships, Southern Energy intends to continue consolidating its low-decline, high-growth potential assets in the Gulf Coast area.

Management Team

Ian Atkinson — P.Eng., President & CEO

Ian Atkinson is a petroleum engineer with over 25 years of technical, executive and board of directors experience in the energy industry. He is the founder and senior executive officer of Athabasca Oil Corporation. Atkinson previously held engineering, operations, acquisitions and executive positions at Talisman Energy Inc., Renaissance Energy Ltd. and Morpheus Energy.

Calvin Yau — CA, CPA, VP of Finance & CFO

Calvin Yau has over 15 years of financial experience in the oil and gas industry. He has held previous positions of increasing responsibility at Molopo Energy, Waldron Energy, Bronco Energy, and Daylight Resources. Yau is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta.

Chris Birchard, P.Geol. — VP of Exploration

Chris Birchard has over 20 years of exploration and management experience in the oil and gas industry. He was the former senior geologist and team lead at Athabasca Oil Corporation and VP of Exploration at Bellamont Exploration Ltd. Birchard has held previous technical positions at Espoir Exploration Corp., Keywest Energy Ltd., Devon Canada and Anderson Exploration Ltd.

Erin Buschert — VP of Land

Erin Buschert has over 20 years of experience in mineral & surface land, mergers & acquisitions and contract negotiations. She was the former manager of Land for Saskatchewan and Manitoba at Crescent Point Energy Corp. Buschert has held previous positions of increasing responsibility at Talisman Energy, TriStar Oil & Gas and ARC Resources Ltd.

Buschert is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Landmen (AAPL), the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen (CAPL), the Canadian Association of Petroleum Land Administrators (CAPLA), and the Petroleum and Acquisition Divestment Association (PADA).

Jim McFadyen — VP of Operations

Jim McFadyen has over 20 years of operational experience in the oil and gas industry. He was the former operations manager at Athabasca Oil Corporation (Light Oil) and Galleon Energy Inc. Mcfadyen has also held previous leadership and operational roles at Fairborne Energy and Renaissance Energy Ltd.

Gary McMurren, P.Eng. — VP of Engineering

Gary McMurren has over 20 years of engineering, operational and management experience in the oil and gas industry. He was the former director of Light Oil at Athabasca. McMurren also held previous engineering and operational roles at Galleon Energy Inc., ARC Resources Ltd. and Talisman Energy Inc.

