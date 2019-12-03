Graph Blockchain Provides Additional Information on Shroom Street Team and Corporate Objectives

Graph Blockchain Inc. is pleased to provide additional information on the previously announced proposed acquisition of Shroom Street Limited.









Graph Blockchain Inc. (“Graph” or “Company”) (CSE:GBLC) is pleased to provide additional information on the previously announced proposed acquisition of Shroom Street Limited. Shroom Street is psychedelic focused brand that is developing a psychedelic truffle e-commerce marketplace, psychedelic lifestyle brand, and media company that covers the latest developments in psychedelic science, activism and investing.

Shroom Street is pleased to share that it has added expert psychedelic industry professionals to the media team. The new editorial and content development staff that have joined the company are uniquely qualified to report on diverse aspects of the industry including, activism, education and investing. The company will provide coverage in the following formats:

Educational Articles and infographics

Market commentary

Video interviews with respected industry experts

Opinion pieces and columns

Educational Videos

Eric Swenson joins the company as managing Editor. Eric is a leader in the effort to decriminalize psychedelics in Seattle and Washington state and is spearheading the effort to establish a program for psychedelic healing at the University of Washington School of Medicine. After teaching writing for 20 years at colleges and universities in Washington and Oregon, Eric became a writer who has (co)authored six books and written several hundred articles on diverse subjects including psychedelics. Eric writes and edits an ayahuasca website, https://kahpi.net, and an iboga public information campaign, https://awake.net. In addition, he edits for the International Center for Ethnobotanical Education, Research and Service. Eric will oversee administering the day-to-day operations of the publication. This includes generating story ideas; planning, assigning and editing content; overseeing spending; commissioning stories; overseeing production schedules and editorial calendars; and supervising editorial staff and freelancers.

Nikolai Vassev joins the company as a writer covering the business of psychedelics. Nikolai has been involved in the psychedelic industry as a Director of Roadman Investments, a VC firm focused on investing in the sector. During his time at the firm he has reviewed and analyzed most of the companies in the industry and can offer a fresh and informed perspective to readers of Shroom Street.

Jeremy Hoffman, is an entrepreneur and spiritual leader that has facilitated and participated in hundreds of ceremonies, including working with various plant medicines. Jeremy has been studying shamanism and different spiritual modalities for the past six years. Jeremy has traveled around the world researching and learning from spiritual gurus and communities, passionate about bringing that information back to North America. Jeremy will oversee video content generation, psychedelic education and will contribute to new product development.

These three appointments bring significant experience in the psychedelic industry to Shroom Street. Mr. Swenson, Mr. Vassev and Mr. Hoffman will report to Shroom Street’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Prinsen.

“We are excited to see Shroom Street add such talented industry professionals to the team. They all bring tremendous experience to the company that will elevate their respective roles and support our future growth,” commented Jeff Stevens, Graph Blockchain, Interim CEO and Chairman.

Shroom Street’s publication will strive to have the most original, trending, and up-to-date content and is in the process of gathering additional writers who are leaders in the psychedelic industry. The company is in the interview process in the search of an e-commerce expert to lead the development of their online sales platform. If you are interested in applying for a role, contact us on our Twitter Account @Shroomstreet.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions. Graph leverages its proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com

About Shroom Street

Shroom street is a psychedelic lifestyle brand for the open-minded revolutionaries that believe that intentional use of psychedelics can better people’s lives. We are changing the public perception of psychedelics through well-designed, high quality products including apparel, accessories, mushroom supplements and magic truffles in the Netherlands. Our media team aims to fuel activism efforts to decriminalize psychedelics and highlights scientific advancements and the leading innovators in the industry.

