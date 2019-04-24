Graph Blockchain Establishes Distribution Agreement for Automotive Parts Industry

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE:GBLC) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a distribution agreement for its logistics blockchain solutions with We & I Co Ltd. (“We & I”), a company offering solutions and consulting to SME automotive parts companies.









Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE:GBLC) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a distribution agreement for its logistics blockchain solutions with We & I Co Ltd. (“We & I”), a company offering solutions and consulting to SME automotive parts companies.

“This is a great example of the benefit of blockchain technology. We & I have clients in the Automotive Parts Industry that are looking for a logistics solution to ensure transparency and traceability of parts through transport to avoid theft and to ensure that the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts are being used rather than in aftermarket. Graph’s team pitched our logistics blockchain solution and we are pleased to announce that after many meetings and demonstrations Graph has been chosen to be one of the technology partners,” says Jeffrey Stevens, CEO of the Company

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions and is a pure play in the graph database technology space. Graph leverages its proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with IBM’s Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization. The Company has secured multiple contracts with multi-national conglomerates and sells across client subsidiaries as a full enterprise product.

Additional Information on the Company is available at: www.graphblockchain.com

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens – CEO

Phone: (647) 400-8494

Email: jstevens@graphblockchain.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained herein, including the timing of the Closing, the terms of the Transaction and the receipt of regulatory approval, are made as of the date of this press release and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking statements are made.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE:GBLC) for an Investor Presentation.