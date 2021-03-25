Skychain Received Loan for Edge Computing Project

Skychain Technologies Inc. announces that the company received a private loan of $250,000 CAD for completion of Edge Computing project PoC as approved by the Board of directors. The loan was provided by the CEO from his personal funds at the annual interest rate of 6%. The repayment of the principal amount and interest are to be made within a 1-month period time.About Skychain TechnologiesSkychain Technologies is a …

Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) announces that the company received a private loan of $250,000 CAD for completion of Edge Computing project PoC (Proof of Concept), as approved by the Board of directors. The loan was provided by the CEO from his personal funds at the annual interest rate of 6%. The repayment of the principal amount and interest are to be made within a 1-month period time.

About Skychain Technologies

Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologies.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Zhang

President and CEO

Contact: 604-688-5464

bill@skychaintechnologiesinc.com

