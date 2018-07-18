Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE:NITE) (OTCQB:CRBTF), a Colorado-based blockchain technology company providing secure peer-to-peer payment systems, is pleased to announce that the company is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is trading under the symbol 98AA.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Cryptanite Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Cryptanite Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock ExchangeURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/tech-investing/blockchain-investing/cryptanite-announces-listing-on-frankfurt-stock-exchange/ Send Cancel

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE:NITE) (OTCQB:CRBTF), a Colorado-based blockchain technology company providing secure peer-to-peer payment systems, is pleased to announce that the company is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is trading under the symbol 98AA.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s largest trading centers for securities, and it is the largest stock exchange in Germany. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is used by over 250 trading institutions and ranks third globally in trade volume, following only the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

“Cryptanite is committed to building value for our investors, partners, team and customers. By listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, we are making it easier for international investors to participate in our growth,” said John Eagleton, co-founder and CEO of Cryptanite. “This new listing will provide Cryptanite with broader access to international investors in Europe and beyond.”

The company’s Cryptanite Wallet app is now available on the App Store for Apple products and Google Play.

About Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE: NITE) (OTCQB: CRBTF), based in Colorado’s Front Range, harnesses blockchain technology to provide secure, real-time peer-to-peer payment systems. Cryptanite’s growing product line includes web and mobile apps, including credit and debit products for fiat and cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.cryptanite.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

CRYPTANITE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

“Praveen Varshney”

Praveen Varshney, FCPA, FCA

Director

For further information please contact:

John Eagleton

john@cryptanite.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the word “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Source: Cryptanite Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CSE:NITE, OTCQB:CRBTF, FWB:98AA)