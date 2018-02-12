3D printing has always been a niche market, with a small handful of companies dominating the industry. That said, the industry is rapidly growing as more companies make the leap to enter the market, which is expected to be worth over $30 billion by 2022.

Like Market and Markets highlights, contributing factors to the market’s growth include 3D printing evolving from developing prototypes to end-user products, mass customization, production of complex parts, government investment into 3D printing, and improvements with respect to manufacturing efficiency.

As such, there are a handful of companies that come up time and time again in discussions of this market. Here, the Investing News Network (INN) provides a brief overview of some of the biggest players in the 3D printing industry.

1. 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Market cap: $1.09 billion; current share price: $9.59

First on our list of 3D printing companies is none other than 3D Systems. Since 1983, the company has been providing 3D products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, part services and digital design tools. In fact, Chuck Hull, the inventor of stereolithography, is also the co-founder, executive vice president and chief technology officer of 3D Systems.

On that note, the company covers several industries with its products: manufacturing, design and engineering, 3D scanning, and healthcare.

2. ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

Market cap: $133.31 million; current share price: $8.25

Founded in 2005, ExOne’s business mainly entails of making and selling 3D printing machines and products that are unique to its customers by using installed-base of 3D printing machines. ExOne uses proprietary Binder Jetting technology developed at MIT to print complex parts utilizing industrial-grade materials. This unique heatless technology uses a liquid binding agent that bond layers of material to form an object. Some materials that have been used include metals, sands, and ceramics.

In terms of its systems, ExOne’s printers range from production printers, prototyping printers, and research and education printers.

3. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Market cap: $36.50 billion; current share price: $15.73

The next 3D printing company on our list is Hewlett-Packard (HP). Although not strictly a 3D printing company, the company is making inroads into the 3D printing market with its Multi Jet Fusion technology. One of HP’s focus is on leveraging 3D printing technology for mainstream manufacturing. In March 2017, the company unveiled the world’s first state-of-the-art laboratory in Oregon, as well as a Material Development Kit in collaboration with SIGMADESIGN.

The HP 3D Open Materials and Applications Lab is set to “help companies develop, test and deliver the next generation of materials and applications for 3D printing.” Looking ahead, it’s reported that the company is expanding into the 3D printing metal market.

4. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Market cap: $549.63 million; current share price: $11.63

For over 25, years, Materialise has been providing software solutions and 3D printing services to the industry. Materialise is a Belgium-based company that prides itself in focusing on software and services in the 3D printing industry with a portfolio of over 95 patents and 165 more pending.

One of the company’s main focuses is on developing Additive Manufacturing (AM) solutions related to 3D printers and AM-related technology

In March 2017, the company announced FDA clearance for its 3D-printed patient-specific radius and ulna osteotomy guides for children which means Materialise will be able to create patient-specific guides at a reasonable cost. In May 2017, the company announced it would begin production with HP Jet Fusion 3D 4200.

Market cap: $35.05 million; current share price: $2.70

Nano Dimension is focused on 3D electronics printing and nanotechnology-based ink products. That said, its flagship products include the DragonFly 2020 3D printer, which can print high resolution multilayer printed circuit boards in a few hours, compared to weeks or months.

To that end, the company’s commercial sale of its DragonFLy 2020 3D printer has officially been rolled out. Similarly, Nano Dimension announced October 16 that it had sold the printer to the University of Technology Sydney, in Australia.

6. Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Market cap: $124.78 million; current share price: $1.17

Organovo uses 3D bioprinting technology to create three-dimensional functional human tissues for medical research and surgical and therapeutic applications. These 3D printed tissues can be implanted or delivered into the human body. The company is also active in researching specific tissues for therapeutic use in direct surgical applications.

As such, the company is working to build living human tissues that function like native tissues. To make this happen, Organovo has partnered with biopharmaceutical companies and medical centers to design, build and “validate more predictive” in vitro tissues for disease modeling and toxicology.

7. Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Market cap: $2.76 billion; current share price: $103.50

Founded in 1999, Proto Labs specializes in rapid prototyping using three additive processes: stereolithography, selective laser sintering, and direct metal laser sintering. The company has 8 manufacturing locations in 3 continents, with its global headquarters located in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

The company launched its industrial-grade 3D printing services in 2014 and has since then become a leader in assisting developers, designers, and engineers towards moving from prototyping to low-volume production. In early 2017, Proto Labs was lauded a Manufacturing Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan in the Talent Leadership Management category.

8. Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Market cap: $1.05 billion; current share price: $19.59

Stratasys has been in the business since 1988, and operates primarily in the healthcare, aerospace, automotive and education markets. The company holds over 600 granted or pending additive manufacturing patents globally.

Some of its key patents are the FDM®, PolyJet™ and WDM™ 3D printing technologies, which create prototypes and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files and other 3D content. The company’s subsidiaries include MakerBot and Solidscape.

9. SLM Solutions Group AG (FRA:AM3D)

Market cap: EU$678.04 million; current share price: EU$38

Based in Germany, SLM Solutions Group AG’s focus is in the area of industrial design and rapid manufacturing while producing and distributing selective laser melting systems. The industries SLM Solutions provides its services to includes the automotive, aviation and aronatuics, tooling, medical and dental, and research and education.

10. Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Market cap: $79.50 million; current share price: $4.28

Closing out the top 3D printing companies list is Voxeljet, a manufacturer of 3D printing systems for industrial applications. More specifically, the industries it services range from foundries, automative, reverse engineering, aerospace, pumps and heavy industry, architecture, art and design, and film and museums.

Voxeljet’s portfolio ranges from research systems to 3D systems for large-formate production and a chemical 3D printing process: powder binder jetting, which assists with flexibility and productivity. In September 2017, the company unveiled its high speed sintering,

This is an updated version of an article first published on the Investing News Network in 2015.

