12 Top Stock Picks for 2020 from Mining Experts

Rick Rule, Frank Holmes, Brent Cook and Peter Spina shared their top stock picks at this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.









Many investors interested in the junior mining space are wondering what 2020 will bring to the sector as geopolitical tensions continue to rise and uncertainty about the global economy increases.

At this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference four mining experts shared their top stock picks for 2020.

Read on to learn more about the companies they own right now and what they are focused on. All companies mentioned by the experts were exhibitors at the show and year-to-date gains and prices are current as of January 21, 2020.

Profit from resource markets this year

Read our new report to get started

Give me my free report!

Rick Rule of Sprott (TSX:SII,OTC Pink:SPOXF)

EMX Royalty (TSXV:EMX,NYSEAmerican:EMX): EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company with assets in the US, Turkey, Serbia, Sweden, Norway, Australia, Haiti and Canada. With a big portion of its portfolio allocated to gold and copper assets, EMX is focused on royalty generation, royalty acquisition and strategic investments.

MAG Silver (TSX:MAG,NYSEAmerican:MAG): Exploration and development company MAG Silver is currently focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company. MAG Silver is developing the Juanicipio property in Mexico together with top producer Fresnillo (LSE:FRES ).

Cardinal Resources (TSX:CDV): With all its attentioned focused on West Africa, Cardinal Resources is working to develop the Namdini project, which is now advancing to the feasibility study stage. The company also owns interests in the Bolgatanga and Subranum projects.

Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,OTC Pink:EQXWF): Ross Beaty-led Equinox Gold is producing gold from its Mesquite gold mine in California and its Aurizona gold mine in Brazil. It also aims to increase production over the next few years with mine development at the Castle Mountain project in California.

Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG,OTC Pink:FTMNF): Vancouver-based Lundin Gold owns the Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador. The company purchased the asset in 2014 for US$240 million. Since acquiring the asset, Lundin Gold has signed all major agreements with the Ecuadorian government to start development, completed a feasibility study and a project update.

Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX): Westgold Resources is a top ten Australian gold producer with three production facilities in Western Australia: the Murchison gold operations, Fortnum gold project and Cue gold operations.

Is gold a good hedge investment? Get an in depth market report for free! Give me my free report!

Gran Colombia Gold (TSX:GCM,OTCQX:TPRFF): Mid-tier gold producer Gran Colombia Gold is focused on its Segovia and Marmato operations in Colombia. The company produced 240,000 ounces of gold in 2019.

GoldSpot Discoveries (TSXV:SPOT): GoldSpot is a technology company that leverages artificial intelligence to reduce capital risk while working to increase efficiencies and success rates in resource exploration and investment. The company partners with, invests in and obtains royalties from resource and junior exploration companies to help them analyze and interpret data collected through exploration so they can make a discovery.

Brent Cook of Exploration Insights

Hannan Metals (TSXV:HAN): Hannan Metals is a base metals project generation company based in Vancouver. The company owns interests in with a focus on its San Martin copper-silver asset in Peru and its Ireland zinc-silver-lead operations.

Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX): Australian-listed Blackstone Minerals is actively exploring the Ta Khoa nickel project in Vietnam. The company also owns a large land holding within the BC cobalt project and is exploring for nickel and gold in the Eastern Goldfields and gold in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Peter Spina of GoldSeek

Kootenay Silver (TSXV:KTN): Exploration company Kootenay Silver is focused on the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. It owns interests in La Cigarra, Promontorio, La Negra and Columba silver assets.

New Pacific Metals (TSXV:NUAG,OTCQX:NUPMF): Backed by Silvercorp Metals (TSXV:SVM ) and Pan American Silver (TSX: PAAS ,OTC Pink:PAASF), New Pacific Metals is exploring and developing precious and base metals properties in South America, Canada and China. Its main asset is the Silver Sand project in Bolivia.

Which stock will perform best in 2020?

The mining experts also shared which companies they thought would perform best this year.

Spina: Fortuna Silver (NYSE: FSM )

Rule: Hannan Metals

Holmes: Lundin Gold

Cook: Blackstone Minerals

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Goldspot Discoveries is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.