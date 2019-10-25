Resource Big News Roundup: Major US Multinational EV Maker Tests Graphite One Material; ALX Uranium Acquires Draco VMS Project in Norway; GoldSpot and Vale to Use Artificial Intelligence at Coleman Mine

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.









Following Canada’s Federal election on Monday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose slightly before falling for the next two days. The index received a small lift on Thursday as investors moved from utilities and real estate to more cyclical sectors of the market like technology, consumer discretionary and industrials. On Friday, the index was treading water as losses in technology and energy outweighed gold price gains in the precious metals sector.

As for the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), it stayed relatively flat for most of the week. On Friday, seven of the 12 Toronto subgroups were down in the first hour. The index was dragged down by the information technology sector, which was down 0.9 percent and industrials and energy both lost 0.5 percent. Gold and materials led the way for the gainers, each up 1.8 percent, followed by healthcare, which is up 1.2 percent.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Battery:

Energy:

Precious:

To see our previous Resource Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.