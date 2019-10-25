Resource Big News Roundup: Major US Multinational EV Maker Tests Graphite One Material; ALX Uranium Acquires Draco VMS Project in Norway; GoldSpot and Vale to Use Artificial Intelligence at Coleman Mine
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
Following Canada’s Federal election on Monday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose slightly before falling for the next two days. The index received a small lift on Thursday as investors moved from utilities and real estate to more cyclical sectors of the market like technology, consumer discretionary and industrials. On Friday, the index was treading water as losses in technology and energy outweighed gold price gains in the precious metals sector.
As for the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), it stayed relatively flat for most of the week. On Friday, seven of the 12 Toronto subgroups were down in the first hour. The index was dragged down by the information technology sector, which was down 0.9 percent and industrials and energy both lost 0.5 percent. Gold and materials led the way for the gainers, each up 1.8 percent, followed by healthcare, which is up 1.2 percent.
Battery:
- Azincourt Energy Amends Terms of Option to Acquire Uranium-Lithium Projects in Southern Peru
- NextSource Materials Secures Registered Trademark for Molo SuperFlake® Graphite in Canada
- Major U.S. Multinational Electric Vehicle Maker Tests Graphite One Material
Energy:
Precious:
- Sixty North Gold Enters into Amending Agreement with New Discovery Mines Ltd.
- Bullfrog Gold Achieves High Leach Recoveries at its Nevada Project
- White Gold Corp. Encounters High-Grade Surface Results on Recently Discovered Titan Target Including Grab Samples of 605 g/t Gold, 497 g/t Gold and 113 g/t Gold, GT Probe Samples up to 17.35 g/t Gold
- Noble Agrees to Acquire 5 Percent NSR
- GoldSpot Discoveries and Vale to Use Artificial Intelligence at Coleman Mine
- AIS Resources Options Gold Mine In Peru Producing 5kg Gold Per Week
