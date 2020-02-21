Resource Big News: Bill Gates-Led Fund Backs Lake’s Technology Partner Lilac, American Manganese Announces up to 99.72 Percent Purity from Recycling Test Results on Electric Vehicle Battery Materials from U.S. Department of Energy Critical Materials Institute Project, IsoEnergy Intersects 7.1 Percent U3O8 Over 5.5m, Including 24.0 Percent U3O8 Over 1.5m in First Drill Hole at Hurricane

The TSX Composite Index fell 67.52 points from its all-time high on Thursday to open Friday’s trading session at 17,876.53. Continued worries regarding the coronavirus have dragged down energy stocks, bringing crude oil prices down as energy companies feel the pressure. Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) reported a 75 percent fall in its fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, warning investors the coronavirus outbreak could continue to dampen returns with shares falling 10.2 percent to $15.34 on Friday.

The TSX Venture Exchanged inched forward early Friday morning, gaining 2.32 points to hit 583.50. Eight of the 12 Toronto sub-groups were down to start the day, with energy leading the retreat down 2 percent. Information technology and consumer discretionary stocks were also down on Friday, while gold, materials and real estate all experienced modest single-digit gains to open the week’s final day of trading.

