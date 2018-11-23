Resource Big News Roundup: Happy Creek Samples 7.43% WO(3) At Fox Tungsten Property; Jade Leader Acquires 100 Percent Interest in DJ Property; Plateau Drills Over 330 Meters of Lithium Mineralization at Falchani
Danielle Adams - November 23rd, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) steadily dropped. On Friday, the index fell due to a slide in oil prices. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and steadily dropped.
Base:
- Carube Expands Gold in Soil Anomaly at Main Ridge
- Foran Encounters High Grade Copper and Gold From Upper West Zone at McIlvenna Bay
- Copper Fox Reports High Grade Copper Mineralization From Sampling Program at Mineral Mountain
Battery:
- Cobalt Power Group Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change
- Infinite Lithium Announces Additional Channel Sample Results Including 65.10 Metres Of 1.10 percent Li2o From Jackpot Lithium Project
- Eagle Graphite Usage Study Confirms Exceptional Yield Of Premium Outputs
- International Battery Metals Announces Second Licensing Agreement with Ensorcia Metals Corp. for Its Lithium Extraction Technologies in Argentina
- ePower Metals Announces U.S. Listing on OTCQB Venture Marketplace and DTC Eligibility
- Plateau Drills Over 330 Meters of Lithium Mineralization at Falchani
- SRG Graphite Announces the Completion and Opening of its On-site Metallurgical Laboratory
- PLAN Signs LOI with Snow Lake Resources to Include Progressive Planet’s Interest in Lithium IPO
- First Cobalt Continues to Show Continuity of Mineralization at Iron Creek
Critical:
- Happy Creek Samples 7.43% WO(3) At Fox Tungsten Property
- American Manganese Inc. Pilot Plant Nears Operational Readiness
Gem:
Precious:
- Metallis Discovers Epithermal Vein System at Kirkham
- Velocity Announces Positive Trench Results and Extension to Mineralization at Rozino Project, Bulgaria
- Searchlight Resources Acquires 51% of Bootleg Lake Gold and VMS Project
- Wallbridge Extends Tabasco Zone with Visible Gold to Over 300 m Depth
- Bonterra and Duke Option Drilling Extends Gladiator Length to 4.5 km
- Great Panther Silver Announces Agreement with MACA Limited in Connection with Acquisition of Beadell Resources
- Great Bear Completes Purchase of 100% Royalty-Free Interest in Dixie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario
- Golden Predator Discovers New Style of Disseminated Gold Mineralization at 3 Aces Project, Yukon
- Aben Extends Mineralized Envelope around High-Grade Gold Discoveries at North Boundary on the Forrest Kerr Project in BC’s Golden Triangle
- BTU Metals Corp. Announces Significant Expansion Of Red Lake Position Through Acquisition Of Burgundy Exploration Corp.
