Resource Big News Roundup: Standard Lithium Announces Positive PEA; Allante Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction with Wealth Copper; Talisker Enters into Agreements Further Increasing Spences Bridge Gold Belt Land Position
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
Political tensions across the international landscape continued to drive market prices this week, including a sharp rise in the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) following accusations from US President Donald Trump regarding a tanker attack on June 13. Oil prices reached a three-week high after tensions between the US and Iran continued to rise following an attach on a US surveillance drone on Thursday. The index jumped nearly 100 points following the announcement of Thursday’s drone attack. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) dropped 33.98 points to begin the week, opening Friday’s trading at 16,540.85.
Base
- Nevada Copper Remains on Schedule to Enter Production Q4 2019
- Telson Mining Corporation Reports Tahuehueto Underground Assays
- Allante Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction with Wealth Copper Ltd.
Battery
- A.I.S. Resources Commences Manganese Export From Peru
- Go Cobalt Announces Declaration of Dividend
- E3 Metals Engages Integrated Sustainability to Complete Brine Production Infrastructure Study on Clearwater Petro-Lithium Project
- Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Upgrading of Mineral Resource at Its Southern Arkansas Lithium Brine Project
- One World Lithium Announces Aquifers Containing Brines, Additional Claims Staked and Summary Drilling Report in July 2019
Critical
- Imperial Intersects 113.9 m and 95.5 m of Strong Scandium and Rare Earth Mineralization at Crater Lake
Precious
- Talisker Enters into Agreements Further Increasing Spences Bridge Gold Belt Land Position
- Triumph Gold Commences a Landmark Drill Program on the Freegold Mountain Property, Yukon, Testing Beneath the Gold Rich Blue Sky Porphyry and WAu Breccia
- Nexus Gold Expands Newfoundland Holdings
