E3 Metals Engages Integrated Sustainability to Complete Brine Production Infrastructure Study on Clearwater Petro-Lithium Project

E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV:ETMC) (FSE:OU7A) (OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Integrated Sustainability (IS) to complete a study of E3’s brine production and injection infrastructure optionality in the Central Clearwater Resource Area from the prolific Leduc Reservoir in Alberta, Canada.









HIGHLIGHTS

Brine production infrastructure study to be conducted on E3’s Clearwater Resource Area

Analysis will include brine production and injection options in the permit area

This is another important step towards demonstrating commercial viability of E3’s Production Flow Sheet

E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV:ETMC) (FSE:OU7A) (OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Integrated Sustainability (IS) to complete a study of E3’s brine production and injection infrastructure optionality in the Central Clearwater Resource Area from the prolific Leduc Reservoir in Alberta, Canada.

Integrated Sustainability is a specialist water infrastructure delivery and operations company with extensive expertise in all aspects of mine and oilfield water management. They have accumulated a broad resume of knowledge through various water treatment, storage and disposal projects across multiple industries. IS has excellent working relationships with regulatory agencies throughout the Western provinces. These relationships help them to craft an effective approach to applications in order to minimize risk of re-work and ultimately expedite regulatory approval. IS specializes in the design, build, operation and transfer water infrastructure projects.

“E3 Metals is very excited to be working with Integrated Sustainability and Fluid Domains on our Alberta Petro-Lithium Project,” stated E3 Metals CEO Chris Doornbos. “Both companies bring significant expertise from the oil and gas industry and are specialists in developing brine production networks in Alberta. E3 is very pleased to be advancing this work since it is a key component of the overall lithium production process.”

The first step in E3 Metals’ flow sheet is the production of brine from the subsurface to the lithium processing facility and the re-injection of lithium-void brine back into the reservoir. This production network will consist of a series of wells and pumps that take advantage of the significant production rates available from the Leduc Reservoir. This brine will be transported via underground pipelines to the lithium production facility. At this stage, E3 Metals envisages deploying its proprietary ion-exchange lithium extraction technology to extract and concentrate the lithium (see news release dated March 4, 2019 on www.sedar.com).

IS will work with Fluid Domains, E3 Metals’ resource specialist responsible for completing E3 Metals’ resource estimations. Together IS and Fluid Domains will determine the reservoir dynamics, infrastructure required and ideal location for the brine production network. Existing infrastructure, such as well sites, pipelines and existing process facilities, are abundant in this region of Alberta. This infrastructure can be leveraged to reduce costs and potentially reduce permitting timelines. IS will report on a final configuration of E3 Metals’ proposed lithium brine production network including capital and operating costs to build and manage the planned facilities.

Once the brine is processed into a high purity concentrate, it could then be easily processed into battery-grade lithium hydroxide or lithium carbonate using existing conventional technologies.

Please visit www.e3metalscorp.com/investors for more information on E3 Metals lithium production flow sheet and the Company’s development plans.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) of inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. Through the commercialization of its proprietary ion exchange lithium extraction technology, E3 plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium hydroxide.

E3 Metals Corp. combines a significant resource with the right technology solutions that have the potential to deliver lithium to market in one of the best jurisdictions in the world. The development of this resource through brine production is a well understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through extensive oil and gas development.

While the lithium brine and hydrocarbons are mutually exclusive, the Leduc Reservoir can support the production of brine few others can boast. With an average and consistent lithium grade of 77.4 mg/L in the Clearwater Resource Area1, E3 Metals’ proprietary lithium extraction technology can quickly produce a concentrate with a grade over 5000mg/L2. With 99% of the impurities removed at the same time and recoveries averaging 90%3, this produces a concentrate feedstock that is likely to be processed directly by conventional lithium production technology to produce high purity lithium hydroxide (LiOH∙H2O). The Company’s plans are to deliver a process facility of 10,000 tonnes lithium hydroxide by 2022 and continue expansion to an eventual 50,000 tonnes lithium hydroxide/year.

More information about E3 Metals can be found on our website by visiting: www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1: E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effectiveOctober 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

2: E3 Metals News Release, March 4, 2018: E3 Metals Achieves Major Milestone with Breakthrough Performance of its Proprietary Lithium Extraction Technology. Available on www.e3metalscorp.com and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

3: E3 Metals News Release, December 4, 2018: Development of E3 Metals’ Extraction Technology Improves Lithium Concentration and Recovery. Available on www.e3metalscorp.com and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the potential of the Company’s projects and technology, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company’s brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FWB:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) for an Investor Presentation.