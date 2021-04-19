5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: New Pacific Metals Up After Acquisition

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were St. Augustine Gold and Copper, New Pacific Metals, Roxgold, Orocobre and Lundin Mining.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened higher last Friday (April 16), trading at 19,345.74 by midday. It closed the period at 19,348.11.

After a record high the previous session, the index extended gains on the back of a higher gold price.

On Friday, gold hit a seven week high, with silver also on track for a weekly rise as the American dollar softened and US 10 year Treasury yields retreated.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. St Augustine Gold and Copper

St. Augustine Gold and Copper is focused on the development of the King-king copper-gold project. The project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world, and is listed as a top three priority mining project by the Philippine government.

Last week, the company saw its share price go up by 29.41 percent to reach C$0.11.

2. New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company. Its flagship asset is the Silver Sand project, located in the Potosi Department of Bolivia; it also has the Silverstrike project in the La Paz Department of Bolivia and the Carangas project in the Oruro Department of Bolivia.

Last Monday (April 12), the company announced the acquisition of the Carangas project. Shares of New Pacific increased 15.99 percent during the period to end at C$5.73.

3. Roxgold

Roxgold is a gold-mining company with assets located in West Africa. The company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko mine complex located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso, and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla gold project in Côte d’Ivoire.

Despite not releasing any news last week, shares of Roxgold increased 14.29 percent to end at C$2.

4. Orocobre

Orocobre is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre’s operations include its Olaroz lithium facility in Northern Argentina and Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer.

Together with Toyota Tsusho (TSE:8015), Orocobre has commenced the construction of a 10,000 tonne per year lithium hydroxide plant in Naraha, Japan.

Over the five day period, shares of Orocobre increased 13.6 percent, closing at C$5.93.

5. Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the US, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

Lundin Mining did not release any company news last week, but still saw its share price increase 13.55 percent to hit C$15.72.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: New Pacific Metals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.