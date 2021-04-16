Metals Weekly Round-Up: Gold Supported by Weaker Dollar

The move reversed consecutive losses in March, which forced the metal to the US$1,725 level for the first time since June 2020.









A second week of softening bond yields and a declining US dollar pushed gold higher.

By Friday (April 16), the yellow metal was on track for a second weekly gain, adding 2.4 percent from its Monday (April 12) value, at US$1,736.50 per ounce.

There may be more upside in gold’s future as 10-year bond yields continue to face headwinds.

“We’ve seen that the 10-year yield has pulled back and has broken through that very important 1.6 percent level… that probably means there is more weakness in yields, at least near term, which is very supportive for gold,” Ilya Spivak, currency strategist at DailyFX, told Reuters.

As economies in the US and China continue to grow gold is anticipated to benefit from the inflationary tone.

An ounce of gold was priced at US$1,779.75 as of 11:16 a.m. EDT.

Gold’s positivity aided silver’s uptick for the second full week of April. Despite moving north of US$26 per ounce, the white metal is still more than US$2 off its year-to-date high.

A short squeeze position early in Q1 propelled prices to US$28.55, but the higher value was unsustainable.

During an interview, Ed Steer of Ed Steer’s Gold and Silver Digest explained why the rush by retail investors to purchase physical silver hasn’t resulted in significant price growth.

“They’re certainly having an impact … as far as the physical market is concerned, but as far as the short position that exists in the COMEX futures market, it doesn’t make any difference at all,” he told the Investing News Network.

Listen to Steer explain what is going on in the silver market.

At 11:38 a.m. EDT silver was trading for US$26.04.

Platinum and palladium also made gains over the five-day period. Positive economic outlooks, paired with heightening emission standards bode well for both automotive metals.

As of 11:40 a.m. EDT, platinum was valued at US$1,198 per ounce; and palladium was selling for US$2,668 per ounce.

The base metals also registered a broad gain, driven higher by China’s economic recovery, and growth in the industrial space.

“More of the base metals have broken out of their consolidation patterns to the upside, with nickel and zinc the ones remaining range bound for now,” a Fastmarkets note read. “Underlying conditions look strong because prices have held up well over the past weeks and months when prices have been consolidating – with dips for the most part being limited.”

Copper prices were on pace to end the week, up more than 3 percent from its Monday value (US$8,901 per tonne).

Now sitting at the US$9,000 range, Nick Pickens of Open Mineral, believes the metal will remain range bound, as the trends have not changed.

“Healthy demand in China and government stimulus are supporting investor sentiment and hopes of a strong, green recovery. Meanwhile, the expected supply mine growth is stuttering,” he told INN.

Zinc prices rose modestly, climbing from US$2,759 per tonne at the start of the session; to US$2,809 by Friday.

Of the metals in the space, nickel was the only one on the decline. After a strong start, the metal declined from US$16,220 to US$16,049 by week’s end.

As zinc pulled back, lead was able to edge a slightly higher. Monday saw the versatile metal priced at US$1,948.50 per tonne, and by Friday values had grown to US$1,984.50.

