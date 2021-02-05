Silver

Investing News
.

Sterling Metals: New Silver Discoveries in Newfoundland

- February 5th, 2021
sterling metals logo

Know more about the Sail Pond project in Newfoundland. 

Sterling Metals (TSXV:SAG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.

CEO Mathew Wilson describes the company’s Sail Pond project as “A completely new discovery that while early, shows a potential district sized footprint with world class silver and copper grades on surface along at least a 12 kilometer strike.”

Named after the shape of a pond on the project which local lore suggested resembled a Sail, the company presently has the option to earn a 100 percent interest on the project. Over the last three years, approximately C$1.5 million has been spent preparing this project for drilling. Work is currently being completed by its partner Goldspot Discoveries (TSXV:SPOT) to use advanced technology to combine the datasets and determine the best drill locations.

Know more about the Sail Pond project in Newfoundland here. 

Request an Investor Kit:

Sterling Metals

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Sterling Metals using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Paraguay, an Emerging World-class Mining Jurisdiction

Tags

Tags:

Leave a Reply

×