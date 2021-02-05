Sterling Metals: New Silver Discoveries in Newfoundland

Know more about the Sail Pond project in Newfoundland.









Sterling Metals (TSXV:SAG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.

CEO Mathew Wilson describes the company’s Sail Pond project as “A completely new discovery that while early, shows a potential district sized footprint with world class silver and copper grades on surface along at least a 12 kilometer strike.”

Named after the shape of a pond on the project which local lore suggested resembled a Sail, the company presently has the option to earn a 100 percent interest on the project. Over the last three years, approximately C$1.5 million has been spent preparing this project for drilling. Work is currently being completed by its partner Goldspot Discoveries (TSXV:SPOT) to use advanced technology to combine the datasets and determine the best drill locations.

