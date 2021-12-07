Tres-Or Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce the completion of its November 2011 Option Agreement with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. to acquire a 100% interest in 23 mineral claims comprising the Fontana Gold Project subject to Globex retaining a 2.0% NSR.About the Fontana Gold Project ClaimsThe Fontana Gold Project is the most advanced project in the Amos area of Quebec. It has been the subject of considerable ...