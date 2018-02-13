Levon Closes $900,000 Private Placement

Levon Resources Ltd. (TSX:LVN) (“Levon” or “the Company”) announces that it has amended and closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Placement”) through the issuance of units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of C$0.35 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $899,925. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”) entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.50 per common share for a period of two years from the closing of the Placement.

The Placement resulted in the issuance of 2,571,214 common shares of the Company and 2,571,214 Warrants. Proceeds will be utilized for corporate costs and working capital.

Securities sold pursuant to the Placement are subject to a four month resale hold, expiring June 14, 2018, under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Levon Resources Ltd.

Levon is a gold and precious metals exploration Company, exploring the company’s 100% owned flagship Cordero bulk tonnage silver, gold, zinc, and lead project near Hidalgo Del Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico.

For further information, contact the Company IR Direct at 604-682-2991, or main office number 778-379-0040.

